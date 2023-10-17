Gallaghers Steakhouse Was Once The Prime Speakeasy In NYC

In New York City, it is possible to drink and dine in establishments that have been operating for the better part of a century, and Gallagher's Steakhouse is one such location. Situated smack in the center of Manhattan, the West 52nd Street icon of a watering hole has seen its fair share of athletes, celebrities, and modern-day stars such as Sean Penn, Aretha Franklin, and James Gandolfini.

Whether visitors have tickets to a Broadway show or plan on stumbling into Times Square after dinner, the prime location offers generous menus to keep tourists and locals alike well-fed and quenched for excursions, concerts, and game days. Gallagher's has provided tables for Wall Street deals to be discussed and seen sports teams celebrate winning titles in rooms decorated with vintage photographs, yet the origins of this establishment carry an exceptionally lively history, as operations began at a time when cocktails and pints of beer weren't openly slid across bars and secret phrases stood in for drink orders.