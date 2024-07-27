Humphrey Bogart's Favorite Liquor That He Often Drank On Set

His brooding, sarcastic quip in "Casablanca" (1942) may center around another liquor ("Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into mine,"), but off-screen, Bogie was a scotch man through and through. Per the lore, Humphrey Bogart's final words were, "I should never have switched from scotch to Martinis." Whether or not the phrase was actually Bogart's last is the subject of some debate (according to historians, it's more likely that he uttered the line in the 1970s). Still, the lament adequately serves to weave scotch into its frontline position in the tapestry of the late Hollywood star's life.

Humphrey Bogart (1899-1957) acquired a taste for scotch during his early 40s and might have initially picked it up after some coarse teasing from a drinking buddy. As recorded by "Bogart" biographers Ann Sperber and Eric Lax, per Scotch Whiskey, "For many years, Bogart in the course of an evening would mix Martinis with beer with Drambuie. Finally Hellinger told him that he was drinking 'like a kid.' Under such tutelage he switched almost exclusively to scotch." The conversion was more or less a permanent one. The actor is noted to have once waxed, "Scotch is a very valuable part of my life."