Alfred Hitchcock's Favorite Steak Dinner Was Hollywood's Iconic Chasen's

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about celebrating the duality of man (sweet and salty, anyone?). In today's historical deep-dive, it turns out that the Master of Suspense was also a legendary gourmand. Alfred Hitchcock's appetite for suspense was only rivaled by his appetite for steak.

Per the lore, when Hitchcock went to Hollywood, he brought his personal cook with him. As he is quoted in The Writer's Almanac, Hitchcock once declared, "There is as much anticipation in confronting good food as there is in going on a holiday or seeing a good show. There are two kinds of eating — eating to sustain and eating for pleasure. I eat for pleasure." Per the almanac, three steaks and three bowls of ice cream were an average dinner for the director. He also reportedly had a penchant for Burgundy wines. But, when he was going out for a steak dinner, he was going to Chasen's.

Hitchcock's usual Chasen's order was a $5.50 "double steak" washed down with champagne punch. In 1955, the year "To Catch a Thief" hit the Hollywood big screen, $5.50 was the equivalent of about $63 today. Hitchcock was such a regular, in fact, that he had his own booth at Chasen's (as did Howard Hughes and Jimmy Stewart, the latter of whom starred in four Hitchcock films). Legend has it that, a few dozen ounces of beef later, Hitchcock was regularly spotted falling asleep at the table – arguably the best dessert after a terrific, filling meal.