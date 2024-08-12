Humphrey Bogart's Favorite Meal Was A Brunch-Inspired Classic

Humphrey Bogart, or Bogie as he was often called, was and is an icon in American culture. From his start in a role he almost didn't get ("The Petrified Forest") to starring in one of the most iconic films of the 1940s ("Casablanca"), to passing away in 1957 with over 75 feature-length movies under his belt, Bogie made his mark on Hollywood and the world. Yet, despite this, he was known as a quiet, simple man. And his favorite food –- ham or bacon and eggs –- reflected this perfectly.

Most people know Bogart as a hard-drinker with his favorite drink being Scotch; he even once said, "Scotch is a very valuable part of my life." But the man had to eat, too, and his favorite food was just as simple as his favorite drink. When not working on one of his multiplicitous films or radio and television appearances, Bogart could be found at Romanoff's, a Beverly Hills restaurant that became known for serving the rich and famous. He had a favorite booth (second from the left), and he would always order either ham or bacon and eggs or an omelet, often with French toast and always with Scotch. It was a ritual for him and in an interview from 1942 he even said, "The waiter doesn't even take my order anymore. He sees me coming and that's it." This ritual would even become a standout feature of his character Dix in the film noir "In a Lonely Place."