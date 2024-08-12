Humphrey Bogart's Favorite Meal Was A Brunch-Inspired Classic
Humphrey Bogart, or Bogie as he was often called, was and is an icon in American culture. From his start in a role he almost didn't get ("The Petrified Forest") to starring in one of the most iconic films of the 1940s ("Casablanca"), to passing away in 1957 with over 75 feature-length movies under his belt, Bogie made his mark on Hollywood and the world. Yet, despite this, he was known as a quiet, simple man. And his favorite food –- ham or bacon and eggs –- reflected this perfectly.
Most people know Bogart as a hard-drinker with his favorite drink being Scotch; he even once said, "Scotch is a very valuable part of my life." But the man had to eat, too, and his favorite food was just as simple as his favorite drink. When not working on one of his multiplicitous films or radio and television appearances, Bogart could be found at Romanoff's, a Beverly Hills restaurant that became known for serving the rich and famous. He had a favorite booth (second from the left), and he would always order either ham or bacon and eggs or an omelet, often with French toast and always with Scotch. It was a ritual for him and in an interview from 1942 he even said, "The waiter doesn't even take my order anymore. He sees me coming and that's it." This ritual would even become a standout feature of his character Dix in the film noir "In a Lonely Place."
Romanoff's: a Humphrey and Hollywood hangout
Romanoff's seems to have played an important role in the Beverly Hills and Hollywood world. The restaurant was known to grace the likes of celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Charlie Chaplin, Groucho Marx, Billy Wilder, and Alfred Hitchcock (who ironically had a fear of eggs, yet loved quiche). Everyone knew that "Prince" Michael Romanoff was not actually a prince nor Russian, as he claimed, but most looked past this as his restaurant created a cozy hangout for the stars (and maybe they felt in good company next to a lifelong actor like Romanoff).
Humphrey Bogart himself was arguably the most memorable famester to dine there, as it's reported he would go every day for lunch when he wasn't working. He had a friendship with the owner and the pair could often be seen playing chess together. They even once quarreled: Romanoff had a dress code in his restaurant, and this included mandatory ties for men. Bogie did not like this rule and fought Romanoff on it until he couldn't. One day he almost relented to Romanoff's rule. He and fellow movie star Peter Lorre hilariously walked into Romanoff's wearing 1 inch (or ½ an inch, depending on who you ask) enameled bowties. Romanoff seated the pair, and it was clear Bogart won the tie fight. After that, it's almost guaranteed Bogie ordered his classic eggs and meat with a Scotch to enjoy next to his good friend in his favorite booth.