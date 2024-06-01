Alfred Hitchcock's Favorite Breakfast Featured One Of His Worst Fears

For some, it may be hard to imagine being afraid of a certain kind of food. Phobias, though, come in all shapes and sizes, and there are tons of different kinds with varying explanations and backgrounds. Perhaps even tougher to fathom is actually eating a dish where the main ingredient is something that gives you the heebie-jeebies — not just eating it, in fact, but loving it enough to deem it one of your favorite meals. Maybe a little bit of fear-facing was just par for the everyday course for a horror legend like Alfred Hitchcock.

The filmmaker favored quiche Lorraine for breakfast. The reason that this is a little odd is that Hitchcock hated quiche Lorraine's main ingredient. In fact, he found them absolutely disgusting. As Hitchcock told journalist Oriana Fallaci in 1963 (via The Telegraph), "I'm frightened of eggs. ... That white round thing without any holes, and when you break it, inside there's that yellow thing, round, without any holes ... Brr!" the director shuddered. "Have you ever seen anything more revolting than an egg yolk breaking and spilling its yellow liquid? Blood is jolly, red ... but egg yolk is yellow, revolting. I've never tasted it." Maybe Hitchcock never tasted egg yolk in its raw state, but he was apparently able to overcome his fears to eat them whipped up into fluffy, buttery quiche Lorraine. That might have something to do with the fact that his quiche Lorraine was prepared by his wife, Alma Reville, whom Hitchcock considered a fantastic cook.