The 14 Best Local Diners To Visit For Classic Comfort Food In Seattle

Seattle is one of the best places in America for diner-style comfort food. Shaped by its longstanding fishing and forestry industries, the region is populated with people who work outside with their hands. This blue-collar foundation explains why diners thrive here, offering filling, hearty, and delicious meals to sustain time spent laboring outside in the often cold, wet elements.

Many people are already familiar with diners in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. There are few who can deny the pull that Twede's Cafe cherry pies had on "Twin Peaks" viewers — who know this eatery as the "Double R Diner" — or the coziness that the Carver Cafe in "Twilight" helped bring to the dreary, vampire-filled locale. Like these famous PNW spots, Seattle's diners offer the best dishes for rainy weather, cold mornings before a hard day's work, or evenings when you want to settle into a booth with your friends and talk the hours away, filling your bellies over hot coffee.

I'm a longtime local food writer, so most of this roundup's entries are based on my personal experiences. However, I also sought the opinions of my fellow residents, reviewing feedback posted on sites like Yelp and Google. Similar to my approach when writing about Seattle's best bagel spots, I looked for diners with fresh ingredients, reasonable pricing, and comfortable seating. I also chose eateries that offer varied menus with a good mix of sweet and savory options, diner staples done well, and uniquely regional dishes.