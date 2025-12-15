This Retro Diner In Washington Has Breakfast Locals Say Is Always Worth The Stop
When foodies think of "dining cars," they probably envision a sit-down meal, not an actual road trip. Still, perhaps oddly-befitting a dining "car," the Madison Diner has travelled a long and winding road before emerging as the beloved Bainbridge Island pillar it is today. The traditional, retro-style diner was built inside a historic stainless steel dining car in 1948. When the eatery originally opened its doors, it was not called the Madison Diner, but the Willow Grove Diner — and, it was not to the Washington community that those doors first opened, but to the foodies of Philly-suburb Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, more than 2,800 miles East of where it stands now.
In 1963, new owners bought the dining car and moved it to a vacant lot in New Jersey where, for reasons unclear, it ceased business. There it remained until 1996, when Bainbridge Island resident Al Packard took an interest in the years-shuttered restaurant. Packard took such an interest, in fact, that he had the dining car carefully disassembled and shipped back to Washington piece by precious piece. Arguably, it's those well-reserved details that make the diner (by any name) what it is. A long steel countertop spans the length of the dining car, dotted with red-leather-capped barstools standing on retro tiled floors. Cheerful red leather booths, arched ceilings, and wall-to-wall windows complete the welcoming, nostalgic atmosphere – classic Americana ambiance in vintage Airstream-style digs, located at 305 Madison Avenue North.
The Madison Diner is a piece of Bainbridge Island history
The Madison Diner is known for its all-day breakfast, and aptly for this New Jersey transplant, the menu centers around classic East Coast diner fare like Belgian waffles, omelets, hash, and eggs Benedict. As a nod to its Pacific Northwest residence, the Madison also serves a salmon hash with red potatoes, leeks, garlic, mushrooms, and dill, as well as a smoked salmon benedict. The lunch menu is comparatively smaller, sticking to tried-and-true diner grub like grilled cheese, BLTs, burgers, and hand-dipped milkshakes.
Yelp customer reviews rave, "The perfect classic diner vibe, but with fresh squeezed orange juice and some veggie options! Definitely Bainbridge prices, but you're gonna pay that anywhere here so might as well be cozy while you're at it! Great food, kind service, fun ambiance, would recommend!" According to photos of the menu shared to the site earlier this year, the breakfast burrito costs $17.75, and the grilled cheese sandwich with fries runs for $19.25. Others agree, "Classic [diner]! I've always experienced the most friendly and down to earth interactions here. Food is consistent. We stop in periodically to grab breakfast on a weekday." The eatery even appeared on Guy Fieri's hit Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2007 (Guy loved the chorizo scramble). For tourists exploring the island, it's family-friendly and conveniently located near the ferry. Although, the diner is a well-known fixture for locals, too, and remains owned and operated by Bainbridge Island residents.