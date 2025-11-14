13 Hole-In-The-Wall Spots From Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives To Add To Your Bucket List

Like many Millennials and older Gen Zers, I grew up watching "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." This classic Food Network show was one among many food tourism programs that would eventually inspire me to become a food and travel writer. However, Triple D, as it's affectionately known, stood out for its emphasis on under-the-radar and hole-in-the-wall spots. First airing in 2006, it's still going strong as host Guy Fieri adventures around the country on a quest for the best regional eats.

I make it a point to try as many eateries that were featured on Triple D as I can. Each time I eat at these spots, I feel like I'm in on some delicious secret with my fellow diners, who are, in my experience, usually locals. Each of these spots offers fantastic food, authenticity, and a welcoming atmosphere. Many are based on my personal favorites around the country, but well-reviewed and award-winning joints fill in the gaps. I made sure that every pick was small, casual, and inexpensive to guarantee its hole-in-the-wall status. Here are the ones I think are worth visiting.