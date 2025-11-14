13 Hole-In-The-Wall Spots From Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives To Add To Your Bucket List
Like many Millennials and older Gen Zers, I grew up watching "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." This classic Food Network show was one among many food tourism programs that would eventually inspire me to become a food and travel writer. However, Triple D, as it's affectionately known, stood out for its emphasis on under-the-radar and hole-in-the-wall spots. First airing in 2006, it's still going strong as host Guy Fieri adventures around the country on a quest for the best regional eats.
I make it a point to try as many eateries that were featured on Triple D as I can. Each time I eat at these spots, I feel like I'm in on some delicious secret with my fellow diners, who are, in my experience, usually locals. Each of these spots offers fantastic food, authenticity, and a welcoming atmosphere. Many are based on my personal favorites around the country, but well-reviewed and award-winning joints fill in the gaps. I made sure that every pick was small, casual, and inexpensive to guarantee its hole-in-the-wall status. Here are the ones I think are worth visiting.
El Salvador Los Primos (Multiple locations)
El Salvador Los Primos, a small and informal eatery serving up inexpensive Latin fare, is on my list of the top three restaurants in the world, and if you've ever had the pleasure of eating here, you'll know why. It has one location in Logan, a Utah college town with outstanding food. I first stumbled upon El Salvador Los Primos on a rainy afternoon, beckoned in by the smell of frying tortillas, charred proteins, and cinnamon.
I could write a whole story just on this hole-in-the-wall's life-changingly good pupusas, but I'll just say this: They're the best I've ever had, and I regularly dream about them. I used to drag friends here and convert them to the golden treats, so I have loads of special memories of sharing pupusas with my people post-hike, in the middle of the night, and between classes.
El Salvador Los Primos uses a generations-old family recipe for its pupusas, which feature a maize tortilla that's been filled with beans, cheese, meat, or even loroco. Make sure to get it with a pile of the extra tangy curtido (you'll find a plastic container of it on every table next to the sauces) for the perfect balance of savory and sour. I also never skip the fried plantains.
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern in Baltimore, Maryland
Amidst the Maryland fare and crab cakes of Baltimore, you'll find Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern. I love this informal and affordable gem so much for its vibrant energy, vegan options, and punk rock-themed pies. Here, you can enjoy skateboard videos, skeeball, eclectic music, and overall just incredible vibes. It's for those who want a sense of community, plant-based options in a famously meat-loving town, and quality pie.
The pizza has no business being this good, so you can't go wrong no matter what you order. I'm a sucker for the Hosoi; swap bacon for vegan pepperoni for a sweet-meets-salty masterpiece. And the other offerings are just as good, from vegan chili and the Caprese-esque Mootz Sandwich to the rich dessert options.
(443) 759-6464
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231
Sisters and Brothers Bar in Seattle, Washington
Sisters and Brothers Bar is one of many sites in my local Seattle area offering Southern-inspired bites — meaning vibrant dishes, tons of flavor, and plenty of spice.. However, this unpretentious little Interbay spot stands out for its customizable spice level, fun atmosphere, fantastic menu, and community engagement.
Diners, including myself, can come here for heartwarming dishes for their gray season feasts or vibrant picnic fare during the blue-skied summers. The food here is just that versatile. The fried green tomato sandwich could run with the best Seattle sandwiches. It features pimento cheese, gorgeous slaw, and a buttery brioche bun. Although the spot is known for its hot chicken, you can also go seafood-style, in true Seattle fashion, with its hot fried catfish.
I've spent a lot of time in the American South, and I love seeing my home region embracing the flavorful cuisine. In my opinion, the spices and vibrant composition are the perfect remedy for Seattle's rainy autumn, winter, and spring gloom. But, as mentioned, these dishes are also top-notch summer picnic eats. There's no way to lose here.
(206) 283-2078
544 Elliott Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119
Pinky G's Pizzeria (Multiple locations)
Wyoming, a state known for restaurants with mountain views, also has great pie. My parents met while working in Yellowstone during the early 1990s and moved to Jackson Hole as newlyweds, so we made regular pilgrimages to the area growing up. When I was a teen, Pinky G's, a tiny pizzeria serving affordable slices, became our go-to after a day spent hiking in the summer, but it was especially perfect for our cross-country ski adventures in the winter. It's cozy inside, situated below the Pink Garter Theater, and has become a local favorite since opening in 2011. The restaurant also has locations in Idaho, Montana, and Oregon.
I highly recommend the Margherita, complete with a generous sprinkling of basil. When Guy Fieri visited, he loved the Funky Chicken, a pizza topped with basil pesto, marinated chicken, red onions, ricotta, artichoke hearts, and plenty of mozzarella.
pinkygs.com/pinky-gs-jackson-hole
Red Iguana (Multiple locations)
Many people don't realize just how special Utah's food scene is, but it seems that Triple D is very aware of it, since the show has featured so many outstanding eateries here. As a native and former resident of northern Utah, I was thrilled when I saw that the show featured one of my favorite restaurants in the entire region: Red Iguana. While there are now a few locations in Salt Lake, Guy Fieri visited the location I once frequented on West North Temple Street.
The first time I tried this casual eatery, I was with my mom, and it was below freezing. But despite the cold, we stood in line and waited for a table, because it smelled far too good to resist. To this day, it's one of the best food-related decisions I've made in my life, because the mole that greeted us remains to this day some of the most delicious things I've ever eaten. And it makes sense, as the Red Iguana's Cardenas family has been mastering their craft since 1965. To taste the sorcery at play, ask for a sampler of its moles (there are at least eight), crafted with chilies, spices, epazote, nuts, dried fruit, and vegetables.
I recommend starting with the house-made, serrano-filled guacamole, which remains the best guacamole I've ever eaten (sensing a theme?). Then, order the mole negro-bathed enmoladas, chile rellenos, fried plantains, and, for dessert, the sopapillas. If you live locally, make sure to order your favorite mole to go as well.
Comet Ping Pong in Washington D.C.
My family adores this casual and inexpensive pizza joint for its funky atmosphere, games, and, of course, great pizza. I have lots of favorite Washington D.C. pizza joints, but Comet Ping Pong is unique for its creative pies and free ping pong.
With house-made tomato sauce crafted with organic and sustainably sourced produce, there's no wrong pizza order here. Triple D highlighted The Smoky, so that's something to consider if you want to eat like Guy Fieri. My recommendation is The Gourd of the Rings, which comes with pesto, garlic, roasted autumn squash, and fontina. I'm a massive "Lord of the Rings" fan, so that has something to do with it, but this is mainly a winner for me because of the squash. This massively underrated pizza topping shines at Comet Ping Pong, and it's one of the many examples of the joint embracing imaginative ingredients.
(202) 364-0404
5037 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20008
Anchor Bar in Superior, Wisconsin
This Wisconsin dive is all about the burgers, and they are done so well. The cheeky menu makes me laugh, with dishes like the "B.L.T.: Not blueberries, liver, and truffles," which gives you a sense of its upbeat atmosphere. I love that the whole restaurant is covered in nautical-themed knick-knacks, from life preservers to buoys to bits of ship parts, transforming the eatery's walls and ceilings into a maritime mosaic.
This is an casual and smaller space with limited seating, but it's extremely popular, so expect longer wait times. However, the award-winning eatery is worth it if you even remotely enjoy burgers. Triple D praises the jalapeño cream cheese burger and the Gally Buster, which features three layers of cheese. I recommend the Hawaiian Burger if you share my affinity for pineapple on literally everything.
(715) 394-9747
413 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880
Viking Soul Food in Portland, Oregon
As someone with Danish, Norwegian, and Icelandic heritage, I'm always thrilled to see Nordic food in the spotlight, and that's just the case with this little casual spot. Viking Soul Food has been serving up gorgeous Scandinavian fare since 2010. Triple D calls out the delicious lefse, a Scandinavian crepe-like staple that can be served sweet or savory.
I recommend getting the lefse as a wrap with house-cured, smoked Steelhead salmon. It's stuffed with pickled shallots, mixed greens, and a lemon and dill sour cream — a dream for Scandi diners who love those classically tangy flavors of the North. It goes perfectly with the root vegetable champ, troll snack, and, my family's staple, surkal (a pickled cabbage dish) side orders. If you're more into treats, get the lingonberry lefse wrap for a creamy, sour, and sweet masterpiece.
(971) 430-0171
4422 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
Defonte's Sandwich Shop in Brooklyn, New York
There are so many amazing hole-in-the-wall spots in the Big Apple, from dumpling oases to New York pizza joints, but Defonte's Sandwich Shop in Brooklyn is truly something special. Old-school through and through, this family deli has been around since 1922. If you want a taste of classic New York, this informal and inexpensive deli is your ideal spot. Expect colorful signage, prompt service, and high-quality sandwich ingredients waiting for you.
I recommend the Valentino, which boasts stunningly breaded eggplant, provolone, and bright peppers. The Italian tuna is also a great choice, featuring lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, and loads of tuna. The fresh mozzarella cold hero and egg sandwiches are other real winners. Guy Fieri, however, couldn't get enough of the Sinatra Special, which features meats, mozzarella, and its famous fried eggplant medallions.
(718) 625-8052
379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
La Colonial Tortilla Factory in El Paso, Texas
This just-north-of-the-border spot, which is famous for its homemade tortillas, has been around since 1973. Outside of crafting tortillas, La Colonial Tortilla Factory also serves up fresh Mexican dishes. It embodies the definition of hole-in-the-wall: it's tiny, unpretentious, and inexpensive.
Whatever you order, be prepared for it to be blanketed in perhaps the best tortilla you've ever had. They are a great vessel for flavorful classics, whether in taco, burrito, or tostada form. And, you can choose between corn or flour tortillas, making it a great stop for big groups who need options. Online reviewers rave about the chile rellenos burrito, which dazzles with a perfectly fried chile relleno smothered in the creamiest refried beans. Add some smooth queso for a truly balanced bite if you're looking for some extra oomph.
(915) 533-9691
212 N Copia St, El Paso, TX 79905
Hardena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Though Philadelphia's vegan restaurants, sandwich joints, and Italian dining institutions are well-known, Hardena highlights another side of the City of Brotherly Love's food scene: Indonesian fare. This casual and inexpensive Pennsylvania gem is a must-visit. Expect huge portions, heartwarming spices, and flavor to spare.
Make sure to try the Ikan plate, which impresses with the fish of the day. Other must-tries include singkong (collard greens), terong balado (sauteed eggplant), Bakwan vegetable corn fritters, and lumpia. Hardena also offers traditional Indonesian treats like es cendol, a pandan-flavored green rice flour jelly with coconut milk, coconut palm sugar syrup, and ripe jackfruit. Don't miss the es klapa if you're like me and can't get enough coconut.
(215) 271-9442
1754 S Hicks St #2217, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Hodad's in San Diego, California
My mom's side is from San Diego, so I grew up spending a ton of time in this city of iconic dishes. Hodad's, a small and informal eatery, offers up some impressive burgers and decor. I love that the city's laid-back nature is celebrated — think surfboards, license plate-covered walls, hanging skateboards, and stickers covering every surface. It's the ultimate place to come after a day on the water. And, with a ton of charitable efforts under its belt, you can dine here with a clean conscience.
I recommend the vegan patty with extra pickles. But if you love meat, any of the burgers will do, as this spot's been perfecting the art since 1969. Triple D praised the bacon-topped options, but there's also a killer tuna sandwich if you're craving seafood. But whatever you do, just don't skip the onion rings.
(619) 224-4623
5010 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Tandoori Oven in Logan, Utah
If you were to be on the hunt for outstanding Indian food, you might not think to look inside a gas station in the mountains of Utah. But that's exactly what you'll find in Logan at Tandoori Oven, a tiny and informal Northern Indian restaurant that serves some of the best Indian food on the planet. I've spent the last 10 years trying to top Tandoori Oven, my personal favorite feature on Triple D. Everything is cooked from scratch, the tandoori chicken is famously perfect, and I have literally no notes.
I always came for the lunch buffet, but it seems that's no longer an option, according to the latest reviews. Regardless, I firmly believe this is still worth visiting. Just make sure to come with a group or be prepared to bring home leftovers so you can order at least a little bit of a lot. I recommend getting the vegetable samosa, shrimp tandoori, malai kofta, vegetable masala, a curry (I like the pineapple vegetable served spicy), and the tandoori special basket of bread with extra mango chutney on the side. It sounds like so much food, but believe me, you'll want to try it all.
(435) 750-6836
720 E 1000 N, Logan, UT 84321
Methodology
I included many of my personal favorite Triple D features. I visited many spots before they appeared on the show, so it was a pleasure to see them get national attention while knowing full well just how much they deserved it. But my family loved the show growing up, so if we hadn't already been to a restaurant and it looked even remotely close, we'd make the trek to visit. I have so many fond memories of tracking these spots down with my four siblings and parents, dog in tow. As a professional travel and food writer for a decade, I've kept this spirit alive, having explored every contiguous state in the country on a quest to try locally beloved food.
To fill in the gaps, I turned to the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" site, comparing top picks against reviews on Yelp and Google to highlight the best around the nation. As mentioned, a hole-in-the-wall is a small, informal, and inexpensive restaurant, so I ensured every inclusion fit the description. These spots are often frequented by local (and loved) by local diners, but they're also worth making a trip for.