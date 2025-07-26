9 Best Vegan Restaurants In Philadelphia
Philly is known for its massive cheesesteak sandwiches, over-the-top football fans, and rough-and-tumble attitude — it is home to Rocky Balboa, after all. The word "vegan" or phrase "plant-based lifestyle" doesn't seem to fit in there. However, Philadelphia has become a major destination for vegan diners. And I'd argue that it's actually not that unexpected.
Philadelphia has long been home to innovators, from Founding Fathers to sandwich inventors to countless artists. The country's first hospital, zoo, digital computer, successful lending library, and many other pivotal and historic innovations were likewise born in Philly. This boundary-pushing spirit, in my opinion, aligns perfectly with the future-minded vegan lifestyle and diet. Perhaps it's because of this attitude that Philadelphia is where the American Vegan Center set up shop.
I love the diverse dining scene of Philly and its embrace of all things communal. I consider it to be the most underrated food city in the entire country. Some of the best meals I've ever had have been in this City of Brotherly Love, and when I was vegan for years, I frequently sought it out specifically for its plant-based options. Having been there more times than I care to count, I find that the vegan restaurants are often the highlight of every trip. I wish more people understood just how magical the Philadelphia food scene really is. So, from personal favorites to locally loved, highly reviewed eateries, here's where you should go if you're looking for fantastic plant-based restaurants in Philadelphia.
Monster Vegan
I first tried Monster Vegan out of a takeout container while briefly visiting Philadelphia in 2022 and I was blown away. These should-have-been-mediocre pasta leftovers were some of the best noodles I'd ever had in my life. My partner and I decided to check out the thriving, super busy restaurant.
The interior alone impressed me and lived up to its spooky name. The neon purple lights, jack-o'-lantern tea lights on every table, Frankenstein art on the walls, and a '80s horror movie playing on the projector made my heart very happy. Its bar might be one of the best themed ones in Philadelphia and from it I ordered the "HALLOWEEN the night... HE came home":a coconut rum and pumpkin cocktail topped with a stick of toasted marshmallows.
I've never had better Italian food in my life, vegan or otherwise, than I did at Monster Vegan. I recommend going with your partner or friends so you can order a lot and share. Start with the roasted grape-studded whipped ricotta and zingy Caesar salad for a balanced yet bright appetizer round. As for main dishes, I was obsessed with the clams and linguine, thanks to the lemony sauce and oyster mushrooms that were so maritime in flavor, I genuinely had to double-check that it wasn't seafood. The Vampiro tacos, double smash burger, fried mac and cheese balls, and Zombie Beach Party cocktail are other highlights to add to your smorgasbord.
(215) 790-9494
1229 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Nile Cafe
Philadelphia has a diverse restaurant scene, and I love that The Nile Cafe offers vegan options for those who want to take part in this food landscape. Situated in East Germantown, this spot serves up dishes that can be enjoyed among loads of plants and gorgeous hardwood. This space is extremely peaceful, especially since it's in the middle of a chaotic city. For this reason, I highly recommend it if you're dining out with friends or on a date with your partner (there's nothing worse than not being able to hear each other when you're eating out specifically for quality time together). And, sustainable diners will rejoice in The Nile Cafe's sourcing practices. According to the restaurant, the menu ingredients are made with items from local produce markets and plant-based retailers.
Despite the Egyptian reference, The Nile Cafe's menu consists of Caribbean-American soul food. The customizable options are refreshing within the practicality-driven East Coast restaurant scene. You can order a platter with an entrée and two sides of your choice, which is what I'd recommend rolling with to get a feel for its selection. Most online reviewers rave about the jerk chic'n drumsticks. If plant-based meat isn't your thing, try the jerk chickpeas. The collard greens and plantains make the perfect accompaniments. This combination is so flavorful, well-spiced, hearty, and unique that I'd put it on a list of must-tries in Philadelphia.
(215) 843-6453
6008 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Bar Bombón
Right off Rittenhouse Square, Bar Bombón's Puerto Rican menu is playful and unfussy. But it has paid attention to its flavors and ingredients, which include non-GMO soy, organic grains, and scratch-made tortillas.
If you're here for brunch, order the tropical blue pancakes. Topped with seasonal fruit, sweet cream cheese glaze, toasted coconut, and maple syrup, it's perfect for those who love to listen to Jack Johnson, dream of owning a surfboard, or just want something pretty to dig into.For dinner, start with the Peruvian yuca, which is dressed up with aji amarillo, Castelvetrano olives, fried capers, and cilantro. And, I'd be remiss not to share just how good the enchiladas de mole with jackfruit are. The tres leches cake is a dessert that could satisfy any sweet tooth.
If you're lucky enough to be here for Taco Tuesday, I have good news: The tacos are absolutely dreamy. It's so hard to pick just one, so order all four and share with friends. Each $5 order comes with two tacos. My favorites are the mojo verde-topped oyster mushroom and hearts of palm "fish tacos," which come with grilled corn slaw, cilantro lime vinaigrette, and chipotle crema. If you come with three friends and spend over $45, you're in for some free queso, so plan accordingly. Just make sure not to miss out on the margaritas, particularly the Mi Amor, a spicy pineapple, orange, and watermelon concoction.
(267) 606-6612
133 S 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Lightbox Cafe
This plant-filled cafe is one of the best coffee shops in Philadelphia. Serving up good vibes and wholesome creations in Queen Village, it's a quirky, colorful, and chill place to grab a bite or an energizing drink. My partner first discovered Lightbox Cafe while accompanying me on a work trip to Philadelphia. He immediately gushed about it to me when he came back to our hotel room, and vowed to return with me the next day. Let me just say, my mind was blown, and I've been dreaming of it ever since.
Picture this: jade-colored plants everywhere, big-bulbed strung lights, fresh flowers on every table, turquoise ceramics, salt lamps and palm reading guides in the bathroom, tarot cards distributed around the space, and bohemian pillows for diners' comfort. It's a wonderland, and I could have stayed there all day. And that's not all: the food is beyond compare.
There are so many incredible things on the menu, but I recommend the B.L.A.T. Piled high with house-made smoky maple tempeh bacon, this sandwich also comes with lettuce, avocado, tomato, and vegan mayo or vegan chipotle aioli. Make sure to order a few drinks, including the Sam's Refresher smoothie, which has pineapple, mango, spinach, lime, cold-pressed ginger, turmeric, and agave. Kava happens to be the specialty here, so try the hibiscus kava spritz before digging into the cashew rose lemon bar for dessert.
(267) 687-1649
704 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Luhv Vegan Deli
Among the best food halls in the United States, Reading Terminal is a magical place to find all the Philadelphia specialties you could ever dream of. Luhv Vegan Deli's sandwiches are among them. They're stuffed with top-notch plant-based proteins, fresh vegetables, and high-quality condiments. I'm a massive sandwich fanatic, and having tried many in every continental American state, I can confidently say that Luhv Vegan Deli runs with the best of them.
And you don't need to be vegan to enjoy one. I took a group of my non-vegan friends here a few years back, and even the biggest critics of plant-based foods walked away huge fans. In fact, some of them snuck back here solo to try more of the menu items while the rest of us were busy. Believe me, if you eat here, you'll likewise hear the call of the beloved sandwiches. With outstanding service and employees ready to recommend items based on your specific preferences, this is the perfect place for those who are just getting into veganism or want a little guidance.
As the name suggests, there's a lot to love here. I can't pick a favorite, but I think the tuna sandwiches could impress any seafood market frequenter. And, if you're craving something classic, smoky, and crowd-pleasing, the BLT might be the way to go. It's so filling and so well balanced.
(267) 758-5779
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Vedge
If you're looking for the ultimate fine-dining experience, you're in luck. Run by James Beard-nominated chefs, Vedge blends both traditional and modern. With a beautiful fireplace, rich wood decor, and a chandelier made of spoons, it feels more like a fancy eatery that once served the Founding Fathers than a future-minded, zero-waste hub. And that's what I love about Philadelphia: The way it holds hands with the past and what's ahead as if they don't need to conflict with one another.
Vedge, like the city, is truly timeless. As a "climatarian" diner, I'm a big fan of the seasonal menus and the celebration of local farmers. The summer dinner menu is divine, starting with the smoked portobello carpaccio, a mushroom creation bathed in caper vinaigrette and topped with nigella seed and shaved fennel remoulade. The summer squash causa is also special, featuring Yukon Gold potatoes, avocado, aji amarillo, chimichurri, and, my favorite thing in the world, heirloom tomatoes. Among the many gorgeous, as the restaurant calls them, "medium plates" (smaller than large entrées but bigger than tapas), the blackened tofu likewise stands out with its vibrant runner bean and okra étouffée, refried quinoa salad, and Tabasco vinaigrette. And the sour cherry tart might just be the most quintessential Mid-Atlantic finish. You'll want to get five plates to accommodate two people, so feel free to order all of this plus whatever catches your eye for the ultimate Philadelphian feast.
(215) 320-7500
1221 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
20th Street Pizza
I'm not going to lie, it's hard to find amazing vegan pizza unless it just forgoes plant-based cheese altogether. I found vegan cheeses to be either the best thing I've ever eaten or downright terrible. Despite the rarity of great plant-based cheese, let alone good pizza topped with it, 20th Street Pizza is doing it right.
I heard nothing but good reviews about this unassuming pizzeria, so I found myself tracking it down one evening in the city. I wasn't expecting much, to be honest, as I had been recommended vegan pizzerias that I had found to be subpar in the past. Never have my expectations been so wildly blown away as at this by-the-slice-or-pie joint. I've brought some of the most cheese-obsessed people here, and even they were impressed.
Like vegan cheese, I'm also usually very critical of plant-based meat. I tend to prefer just highlighting the vegetables and naturally vegan ingredients rather than trying to mimic animal products. So it may come as a shock, but the pepperoni was my absolute favorite thing on the menu. The plant-based mozzarella is uber creamy, the crust is perfectly charred, the organic tomato sauce is fruity, and the vegan pepperoni is somehow juicy and smoky as can be. It's all drizzled with the most perfect bath of olive oil. It's the perfect pie.If you're looking for pizza in Philly, vegan or not, come to 20th Street Pizza.
(215) 398-5748
108 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Charlie Was A Sinner
As a queer person, I appreciate that this Midtown Village spot is among the most LGBTQIA2+-friendly bars in all of Philadelphia. The stunning turquoise walls, gleaming bar, crystal chandeliers, and outstanding food are all major bonuses. It's seriously such a stylish spot, and I put it up there with Monster Vegan as far as best going-out establishments go. But, whether you're dressing up with a date, gathering with your friends, or wanting a casual night out with just you and your favorite book, Charlie Was A Sinner is for everyone.
Come for the perfectly mixed cocktails, spiced peanuts, and olives marinated in rosemary, garlic, orange, and chili. Of the $17 signature drinks, I recommend either the c'est la vie (jalapeño-infused mezcal, aguardiente, Aperitivo, watermelon, lime, and mint) or the Red Light District (vodka, hibiscus Aperitivo, grape cordial, and lime), depending on what you're in the mood for. There are also $17 classic drinks (get the rhubarb and gin Negroni Rosatto) and $21 specialty drinks, which include a flight of single-barrel bourbon and rye.
Stay for the wild mushroom pate, zucchini crab cake slider, caramelized eggplant bao, grilled oyster mushroom tacos, and coconut crème brûlée. Get them all if you are there with a group so you can sample everything.
(267) 758-5372
131 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Pietramala
With exposed brick, creeping vines, an open kitchen, and candlelight, this is the best date-night restaurant in the city, but it's also just a perfect pick for pretty evenings with friends. In the words of Pietramala, this establishment puts "plants on a pedestal." I truly believe that's the best way to enjoy vegan food, as it embraces the true potential of good produce. It's so lovely to see a gorgeous eatery putting plants first in one of the best vegan food cities in the United States.
The menu at Pietramala is minimalistic and perfect and includes a listing of where the produce comes from. I recommend getting the sourdough focaccia and Urban Roots Farm summercrisp gem salad to start. The greens are topped with cave-aged cashew cheese dressing and smoked olives, so it's packed with umami. Order one of every mid-course to share. The frequently updated main course menu is sure to have gorgeous options for you to choose from as well.
Once you've had your fill of these vegetable- and tuber-forward bites, tuck into either the Campo Rosso Farm caraflex cabbage or Mycopolitan comb tooth mushroom for your main course. They're both so roasty and well-balanced, but the cabbage is roasted over coals and the mushrooms are done over a wood fire. Regardless of your entrée preference, the Taproot Farm Blueberries, a dessert that integrates plenty of lavender and corn, is the most beautiful finish.
(215) 970-9541
614 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Methodology
I might be a Washingtonian, but I'm bicoastal, having spent a lot of my childhood on the eastern seaboard as well. Philadelphia is a city I've visited more times than I can count, including when I was a seven-year vegan. So, many of these recommendations are personal favorites that I've visited and loved, both while practicing the diet and otherwise. Today, I consider myself a "climatarian," or someone who aims to eat sustainably via foods with low carbon footprints that are locally grown, responsibly sourced and harvested, seasonal, and, ideally, plastic-free. I tend to stay away from traditional diets and labels these days, so the technically rule-free "climatarian" description works well. All of this is to say that I still really appreciate a good vegan restaurant, and Philadelphia continues to impress me. I hope my perspective resonates with both vegans and non-vegans alike.
The rest of these picks have at least four stars on Yelp and Google Reviews. The quality of the food, overall atmosphere, diversity of menu options, and service were all taken into consideration. I don't give credit just for having vegan meat and dairy on the menu. They need to taste amazing, not just serve as filler. For this reason, extensive research was done on any restaurant that serves vegan versions of animal products — I did a targeted search regarding the menu items that included them and, if applicable, the brands they used. Even if it looked good, anything that wasn't up to par in reality, according to reviewers or my own experience, didn't make the list.