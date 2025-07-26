9 Best Vegan Restaurants In Philadelphia

Philly is known for its massive cheesesteak sandwiches, over-the-top football fans, and rough-and-tumble attitude — it is home to Rocky Balboa, after all. The word "vegan" or phrase "plant-based lifestyle" doesn't seem to fit in there. However, Philadelphia has become a major destination for vegan diners. And I'd argue that it's actually not that unexpected.

Philadelphia has long been home to innovators, from Founding Fathers to sandwich inventors to countless artists. The country's first hospital, zoo, digital computer, successful lending library, and many other pivotal and historic innovations were likewise born in Philly. This boundary-pushing spirit, in my opinion, aligns perfectly with the future-minded vegan lifestyle and diet. Perhaps it's because of this attitude that Philadelphia is where the American Vegan Center set up shop.

I love the diverse dining scene of Philly and its embrace of all things communal. I consider it to be the most underrated food city in the entire country. Some of the best meals I've ever had have been in this City of Brotherly Love, and when I was vegan for years, I frequently sought it out specifically for its plant-based options. Having been there more times than I care to count, I find that the vegan restaurants are often the highlight of every trip. I wish more people understood just how magical the Philadelphia food scene really is. So, from personal favorites to locally loved, highly reviewed eateries, here's where you should go if you're looking for fantastic plant-based restaurants in Philadelphia.