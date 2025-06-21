13 Must-Visit Food Halls In The US

I'm a big fan of food halls. They offer a huge variety of cuisines in one place, give a great overview of local flavors and food traditions, are fantastic for people-watching, and provide a "third place." Honestly, that last one is hard to find in American communities. The 1990s and early 2000s seemed to be the last time that Americans were encouraged to loiter in places like coffee shops. Now, it's the age of the drive-thru Starbucks. Meanwhile, finding a big, clean, and safe park or community garden in which to gather often isn't easy.

Enter: The food hall, a space for socializing and building community outside of work and home. And it comes with great food, shelter, and plenty of seating for all. It's just a no-brainer. Long-embraced in Europe since the ancient open-air markets of Greece, Americans have been building and frequenting these meccas of prepared food, produce, and other goodies since the 1800s. Today, not every food hall is made equal — some have veered away from the tradition of centering local goods and regional makers, taking a step dangerously close to the concept of a McDonald's-ized food court. However, when you find a halfway decent one, they're just the best.

Read on to discover 13 of the best food halls in the U.S., starting with some of my personal favorites. To compile the rest of the list, I also consulted online reviews made by locals.