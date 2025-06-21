13 Must-Visit Food Halls In The US
I'm a big fan of food halls. They offer a huge variety of cuisines in one place, give a great overview of local flavors and food traditions, are fantastic for people-watching, and provide a "third place." Honestly, that last one is hard to find in American communities. The 1990s and early 2000s seemed to be the last time that Americans were encouraged to loiter in places like coffee shops. Now, it's the age of the drive-thru Starbucks. Meanwhile, finding a big, clean, and safe park or community garden in which to gather often isn't easy.
Enter: The food hall, a space for socializing and building community outside of work and home. And it comes with great food, shelter, and plenty of seating for all. It's just a no-brainer. Long-embraced in Europe since the ancient open-air markets of Greece, Americans have been building and frequenting these meccas of prepared food, produce, and other goodies since the 1800s. Today, not every food hall is made equal — some have veered away from the tradition of centering local goods and regional makers, taking a step dangerously close to the concept of a McDonald's-ized food court. However, when you find a halfway decent one, they're just the best.
Read on to discover 13 of the best food halls in the U.S., starting with some of my personal favorites. To compile the rest of the list, I also consulted online reviews made by locals.
Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
This is a precious tourist site worth visiting. It's frequently packed because it's within walking distance of the city's coolest spots, but I always make it a point to visit Reading Terminal Market when I'm in Philadelphia. The vendors hawking their smoked meats, Dutch cheeses, and specialty spice blends in between the award-winning food stalls just feel like a planet away from the sanitized strip malls that plague the American suburbs. And it makes sense — Reading Terminal Market has been around since 1893, and it's one of the biggest and oldest public markets in the U.S.
Many of the foods and drinks you have to try in Philadelphia are sold right here. I highly recommend going with a group so everyone can try everyone else's orders. Make sure to include Luhv, the first vegan deli on the East Coast. I absolutely love the Tuna Multigrain, made with chickpeas, but the Lox and the BLT are also outstanding. The Guatemalan fare from El Merkury is another highlight, with unctuous pupusas piled high with pickled onions, salsa, and curtido. Other must-tries include the Khachapuri from Saami Somi, Dutch Eating Place's Blueberry Pancakes, Bao & Bun Studio's Kung Pao Shrimp Bao Bun, and the White Fish Salad sandwich from Hershel's East Side Deli — the Polish founder cooked at Katz's Deli in New York for over 40 years, and it shows.
For dessert, get the Carrot Cake Cookie from The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company, or the Sfogliatelle and Tea Biscuit from Termini Brothers Bakery. Pair them with some dark roast from Old City Coffee and you're golden.
(215) 922-2317
1136 Arch St #400, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Saluhall in San Francisco, California
California is filled with fantastic food halls, but Saluhall stands out. This is one of the many plant-based food halls opened by the parent company behind IKEA, so expect Scandinavian aesthetics throughout the spot. This is truly a space for the design-minded. Think Danish-style furniture pieces, open floor plans, and pops of primary colors. The in-house Cookery Skola (meaning "school") teaches students how to make all kinds of foods, including Nordic specialties like Midsommar feasts and — my personal favorite as someone with Scandinavian heritage — cardamom swirls.
Situated right in downtown San Francisco, Saluhall is home to six restaurateurs and three full-service bars. The array presents a diverse range of cuisines, from Indian to Puerto Rican. Try out the Hot & Sour Rice Noodle from Momo Noodle or the plant-based Loaded Tostones from Casa Borinqueña. For Scandinavian cocktails, head to Lagom Bar. Its Lingonberry Fizz is a classic, but don't sleep on the Scandifornian Spritz and the Cardamom Margarita.
(415) 619-4195
945 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts
This waterfront food hall is home to some of the best restaurants in all of Boston, and it's literally right on the Freedom Trail. It's also the oldest and largest in the entire U.S. The food hall takes up residence in Faneuil Hall, a downtown fixture that's among the top 10 American tourist destinations. As a popular public meeting hall and a central marketplace for the people, it was called "The Cradle of Liberty" when it was built in 1742. Quincy Market was added in 1826.
If you're in the mood for some classic Bostonian cuisine and don't mind higher prices, check out The Boston Chowda Co. Yes, it's touristy, but having been in business since the 1980s, it's still super popular for a reason. If it's a rainy day in the city, you can't go wrong with its soups. The New England Clam Chowder (which has been "Voted Boston's Best"), Rockport Lobster Bisque, and Plymouth Corn Chowder are heartwarming, perfectly seasoned, and iconically New England. Other must-tries include the Haddock Pie, Lobster Pie, and the Hot Buttered Maine Lobster Roll. If seafood isn't your thing, the ramen and donburi from Wagamama are also great.
(617) 523-1300
4 South Market, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02109
Uwajimaya Food Hall in Seattle, Washington
Uwajimaya is a staple among Seattle locals like myself. While these are scattered throughout the Pacific Northwest, the one here in the Emerald City is simply incredible, as is the food hall inside. This flagship location is not just a grocery or lunch stop — it's a whole destination. I take visitors here every time we have someone in from out of town because it's too fun to wander the endless aisles of East Asian specialties, ranging from fresh seafood to beauty products.
After you've spent hours marveling at the perfect sushi, endless flavors of Takoyaki Balls, and gleaming jars of kimchi, head to the Uwajimaya Food Hall. The options range across East Asia and Oceania, but everyone needs to try the Banh Mi from Saigon Streets at least once. As a snack, the taiyaki from Bean Fish is absolutely gorgeous and comes in sweet or savory flavors. Its Harajuku Chic is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, covered in condensed milk and filled with marshmallows and fruity pebbles. Meanwhile, the Ramen Heads combines its namesake snack with spicy shrimp for a fabulously salty bite.
(206) 624-6248
600 5th Ave South, Seattle, WA 98104
Chicago French Market in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is known as a food mecca not just of the Midwest, but nationally. Tourists come from around the world to experience the sandwiches, pizzas, and Italian fare of the Windy City, and deciding where to secure them can be a challenge due to the plethora of options. Luckily, the Chicago French Market has it all in one place.
Try B.I. Tea and Dim Sum's shrimp dumplings which are perfectly seasoned and bouncy. The drink menu here is great since it's so customizable. I recommend either the strawberry milk tea with coconut milk and lychee popping boba, or the passion fruit tea with strawberry popping boba and mango jelly. But if you're wanting something more in the Italian vein, Firenze Italian Street Food is a great alternative. Feast on overly stuffed sandwiches with house-made schiacciata bread, like the Roasted Veggie with house-made pesto, sharp provolone, roasted red pepper, roasted summer squash, roasted zucchini, arugula, and balsamic glaze. It's impossible to leave hungry.
(312) 575-0306
131 N Clinton St, Chicago, IL 60661
Pine Street Market in Portland, Oregon
Some of the best restaurants in Portland are housed right here at Pine Street Market. The food hall is inside the Carriage & Baggage Building. Built in 1886, it's now on the National Register of Historic Places. From the late 1960s until 1981, it was Portland's Old Spaghetti Factory before nightclubs took over; today, the Douglas fir timber frame welcomes hungry eaters from around the Pacific Northwest.
From dumplings to Costa Rican comfort food, Pine Street Market has so much to offer. Little Thai Peacock has awesome curries. Order the house special, Little Peacock Curry, with crispy trout. You also can't go wrong with some veggie spring rolls on the side. The Vegan Garlic Shoyu from Matsunoki Ramen impresses with black garlic oil and is a great way to try out the strong ramen game of Cascadia. The juice at Blends Juice Bar is so refreshing, but the real stars are its waffles and crepes. The Berry Crepe, topped with pistachio drizzle and stuffed with fruit, is the perfect sweet treat.
(971) 347-3166
126 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204
Chelsea Market in New York, New York
When it comes to American food halls, Chelsea Market might just be the classic that everyone thinks of first. It's smack-dab in the middle of a fabulous New York borough with access to the High Line. You never forget the first time you see Chelsea Market's giant bins of spices, or its neon-lit signs against that famous New York brick. I spent some time working in Harlem, and I made a point to go out of my way just for the buzz of this bustling tourist trap. Believe me, the smell of freshly-baked bread and bites of the Big Apple's vibrant food scene are worth the sardine-like crowds.
The seafood at Lobster Place is among the best food in Chelsea Market. The menu is chock-full of must-order dishes, but the Maine Lobster Roll is a local favorite, doused in bright lemon and speckled with celery. The Shrimp Katsu Sandwich, Salmon Smashburger, and Spicy Scallop Roll are other musts, each more flavorful than the last. If you're a massive breakfast fan like me, Friedmans, a New York City chain, serves up a mean strawberry buttermilk pancake stack.
Whatever you pick, just make sure you at least get a dessert from Amy's Bread. This is my favorite bakery in the city, and it has a location at Chelsea Market. The old-fashioned Yellow Cake With Pink Frosting might just be the most universally nostalgic dessert ever, evoking white-picket-fence, long-evenings-spent-outside memories, regardless of whether they're yours. The Cinnamon Challah Knot, Strawberry Danish, Oatmeal Raisin cookie, and Coconut Dream Bars should be on your list as well.
(212) 652-2121
75 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Grand Central Market in Los Angeles, California
There's so much to choose from at this Los Angeles favorite. California's food scene is thriving throughout the state's many food halls, but Grand Central Market is especially noteworthy. The mosaic of neon signs guides guests through a seemingly infinite train of vendors. If you just want to decide where to go while you're there, follow your nose or ask a local where to eat at Los Angeles's oldest and largest public market.
If you need suggestions, I'd suggest you don't sleep on the sandwiches at Ghost Sando. Its house-made sauces make the concoctions shine, and the Chipotle Adobo is a tasty way to embrace the chili-obsessed local cuisine of Southern California. The tuna sandwich on a Dutch Crunch Roll is divine; its Jalapèno Havarti cheese pairs so well with the mixture of albacore tuna, herbs, diced red onions, minced pickle, and celery, making for the perfect coastal bite.
La Tostaderia's wild shrimp tacos are also memorable. Served up in a joint adorned with technicolor mermaid signage, the mango relish and charred yellow corn tortilla are really what makes this dish sing. Ordering the perfectly golden pupusas with fried plantains from Sarita's Pupuseria is also never a bad idea.
(213) 359-6007
317 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Plant City in Providence, Rhode Island
Plant City has been affectionately self-dubbed the "world's first plant-based vegan food hall & marketplace." Some of the best best plant-based chefs are at work here, churning out sustainable, ethical bites for all. With Italian, American, Mexican, Asian, and tropical bites to choose from, Plant City really embraces the New England legacy of the melting pot.
Take in views of the Providence River at Double Zero, a pizza spot named after traditional Italian pies' 00-grade flour. The Pesto Pizza is great for those wanting something vegetable-forward. If you're craving Mexican fare, Besina — a name that fuses the Spanish words for "kitchen" and "kiss" — is the way to go. The scallion-speckled guacamole is a perfect starter, and it's really delicious when paired with the Dorados — these blue oyster mushroom tacos feature the tangiest and most divine pickled cabbage. Everything on the menu is fantastic, so consider ordering a few different tacos to make your own sampling station.
(401) 429-2029
334 South Water St, Providence, RI 02903
The Denver Central Market in Denver, Colorado
The Denver Central Market is open, airy, and housed in that staple, brick industrial building everyone pictures when they hear the words "food hall." It's truly a Colorado gem and makes for a great gathering place.
While all of the food here is amazing, it's the Denver bakeries that shine. Call Your Mother has all the Jewish deli goodies anyone could hope for. The Royal Palm is a true treat, stuffed with huge portions of smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, and red onion, and slathered in caper-studded cream cheese on an everything bagel. The Sun City is another winner. This best-seller wows with a bodega-style egg, two kinds of cheese, and spicy honey. Stay onboard the breakfast train and head to Izzio Bakery & Cafe for the hearty and hiker-approved Pecan & Banana Pancakes. Izzio's Croffles with fresh berries and cream make for a fun brunch.
2669 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205
Essex Market in New York, New York
This historic site has been in business for more than 85 years. In 1940, Mayor LaGuardia established the space (and many others around the city) to reduce crowding caused by the congested pushcarts serving the 19th-century immigration wave. The Italian and Jewish communities of the Lower East Side are said to have shaped the food hall.
Today, you can expect to see Michelin-awarded Indian restaurants and eclectic American diner fare in the food hall. The range is really wide, making it another amazing New York meal spot. Zaab Zaab, which offers Thai-style smash burgers, is a favorite for those wanting something that packs a punch. Don Ceviche's vibrant and authentic Peruvian eats hit the spot if you want something lighter, while Zerza Moroccan Kitchen has all the bright cultural food you could ever hope for. Just make sure you don't miss out on the kettle-boiled bagels from Davidovich Bakery.
(212) 312-3603
88 Essex St, New York, NY 10002
Grand Rapids Downtown Market in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Michigan's artisanal food scene is alive and well at Grand Rapids Downtown Market. There's a real communal feeling about this one — the food hall is home to all kinds of public events every year, so it's clear the Grand Rapids spot is really leaning into its role as a gathering place.
The culinary collective within the food hall is strong. Field & Fire is a top choice, with fermented doughs that make for sublime pastries. The Tordu, a baguette that's been hyper-fermented, is so good that all it needs is a generous smear of butter. The Herbed Green Olive Bread with green halkidiki olives and herbs de Provence is similarly mind-blowing. The Po Boy from Fish Lads, Curry Leaf's Pani Puri, Lavender Blueberry ice cream from Love's, Tacos El Cuñado's nopales tacos, a Ladyfingers Latte from Squibb Coffee Bar, and astrology-themed vegan burgers from Go Vegan are all highlights across the food hall's vendors.
(616) 805-5308
435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Anaheim Packing District in Anaheim, California
I love this food hall for its diverse options and lively atmosphere. In what seems to be an epic nod to California's orange grove culture, this Anaheim site is housed within a preserved citrus packing warehouse. And, with both indoor and outdoor dining, you can take your order out under the SoCal sun.
As for the merchants, Black Sheep GCB is a fabulous grilled cheese bar that's perfect for literally anyone. Its build-your-own grilled cheese really makes this food hall vendor stands out. Try out a California flavor bomb by getting a habanero jack and fontina grilled cheese on sourdough with raw jalapeños, caramelized onions, and gochujang aioli.
Fans of Southern fare will delight in the aptly-named Georgia's menu. Make sure to order the Fried Green Tomatoes and Corn Bread + Honey Butter before digging into your mains. I recommend the Grilled Tilapia with citrus mango salsa — it comes with two sides, so opt for the candied yams and grits. Other favorites include the Shrimp Salad, Fish & Grits, and the buttery and rustic Peach Cobbler.
(714) 533-7225
440 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805
Methodology
The list was compiled based on personal experiences, as I've enjoyed food halls around the country during my explorations of the continental U.S. and while on assignment as a travel writer. In addition to highlighting the spots I know and love, I also turned to reviews from Yelp and Google to check in on other spots. I targeted food halls with at least a 4-star rating on their respective review sites.
Whenever I am deciding where to eat on my travels, I always either ask a local for recommendations or look for online reviews made by locals. So, when deciding which of the highly-rated food halls to highlight, I prioritized those that included many reviews from locals, the people who know the city's food scene best. The food halls' setting, atmosphere, quality of food served, and number of stall options were all under consideration as well.