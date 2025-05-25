15 Absolute Best Bakeries In Denver, According To A Local

There are all sorts of tips for cooking in high altitudes — including boiling ingredients for a few extra minutes and taking humidity into account. Those things I can do. But when I moved to Denver a decade ago, I gave up on baking entirely. Collapsed cakes and crumbly cookies became the norm, and like the liquids in my recipes, my patience quickly evaporated.

Fortunately, there are plenty of professional bakers who have successfully adapted to the city's mile-high elevation. In fact, Denver has seen a plethora of openings in recent years, from fancy patisseries to neighborhood shops selling innovative creations and globally inspired goods. Old World bakeries add to the scene, keeping traditional recipes close at hand.

I've personally visited many of these spots and spent hours researching others across town. Whether it's crusty sourdough or sticky buns sprinkled with cotija cheese, there's something for every craving on this list of the best bakeries in Denver.