15 Absolute Best Bakeries In Denver, According To A Local
There are all sorts of tips for cooking in high altitudes — including boiling ingredients for a few extra minutes and taking humidity into account. Those things I can do. But when I moved to Denver a decade ago, I gave up on baking entirely. Collapsed cakes and crumbly cookies became the norm, and like the liquids in my recipes, my patience quickly evaporated.
Fortunately, there are plenty of professional bakers who have successfully adapted to the city's mile-high elevation. In fact, Denver has seen a plethora of openings in recent years, from fancy patisseries to neighborhood shops selling innovative creations and globally inspired goods. Old World bakeries add to the scene, keeping traditional recipes close at hand.
I've personally visited many of these spots and spent hours researching others across town. Whether it's crusty sourdough or sticky buns sprinkled with cotija cheese, there's something for every craving on this list of the best bakeries in Denver.
Reunion Bakery
Reunion has operated as a vendor within The Source Hotel since 2019, but it has plans to move from its RiNo stall into a brand-new brick-and-mortar on South Pearl Street. This expansion is just one indicator of the bakery's success. It has countless media headlines and a dedicated fan following to boot — and I am definitely one of those fans.
I remember when, years ago, owner Ismael de Sousa introduced me to golfeados, a sweet and salty Venezuelan sticky bun featuring cotija cheese and aromatic anise. This signature offering highlights de Sousa's heritage so beautifully.
Other global inspirations appear along the bakery's counter, from Spanish desserts like its citrusy tarta de Santiago and Portuguese custard tarts to Swedish cardamom buns. Reunion also makes some of the best sourdough batards around. Its bread is golden, crisp, and perfectly structured. You can't go wrong with the bread flight, which features three half-loaves.
Poulette Bakeshop
Poulette Bakeshop, located in the southeast suburb of Parker, is a bit of a haul, but trust me, it's well worth the trek across town — and the wait in line. Dedicated fans often arrive before doors open at 8 a.m., as co-founders Alen Ramos and Carolyn Nugent have quite the cult following. Both boast impressive resumes, from working alongside acclaimed chef Joël Robuchon to being named James Beard Award semi-finalists in the Best Pastry Chef and Baker category last year.
Whenever I have the pleasure of visiting their delightful patisserie, I make the drive worthwhile by ordering several items. My box always includes a couple of crisp-chewy macarons, a beautifully caramelized canelé, plus a flaky piece of mille-feuille. The selection is far more vast and constantly rotating with seasonal specials. Several offerings are also perfect to share. Bring its intricate Paris-Brest pastry to a party to instantly charm new friends.
Tokyo Premium Bakery
If you're a fan of not-too-sweet desserts, Tokyo Premium Bakery is the spot for you. This café is perfectly situated on Den Corner, a strip along South Pearl Street that's home to other popular Japanese eateries like Sushi Den and Ototo, one of the best ramen spots in Denver. Plan to stop here after a satisfying meal or simply swing by when you're in the area. After all, there's never a bad time to tuck into red bean donuts, a sticky peach pastry, or one of its best-selling matcha cream buns — which pair deliciously with a houjicha (roasted green tea) latte.
The selection also includes savory bites, like its beef curry bun and a sausage roll wrapped in light, fluffy pastry. Additionally, Tokyo Premium Bakery crafts European favorites. While some hold fast to tradition, others, like its Earl Grey croissant, introduce innovative flavors. The best part? Everything on the menu is surprisingly affordable, so don't be shy.
Rebel Bread
Set within the commercial Denver Design District, Rebel Bread sees less foot traffic than other local bakeries. But if you know, you know it well deserves a spot on this list. Find its goods at dozens of spots around town, including Huckleberry Roasters and Novo Coffee locations.
Its South Broadway retail counter offers the largest in-house selection, including a wide variety of pastries. The morning buns, made with cinnamon-spiced sugar and fragrant orange zest, are not to be missed. Another standout is its cacio e pepe-inspired croissant sprinkled with crisp Reggianito, an Argentine cheese that speaks to the kitchen's use of global ingredients.
The grab-and-go selection also includes Italian sandwiches from its sister concept, Gino Panino. All are made on sourdough focaccia, one of several naturally leavened house breads. Pick up lunch or simply a loaf — and perhaps even some free sourdough starter. Home bakers will also want to mark their calendars for Denver Bake Fest, a public competition that Rebel Bread hosts each October.
Bakery Four
This Berkeley neighborhood gem is set among local shops on Tennyson Street. It's the ideal place to start any day. Like several Denver bakeries on this list, a wait is to be expected. However, your patience will be rewarded with some of the yummiest goods in town, including gooey monkey bread drizzled with icing, assorted brioche donuts, spongy and sweet madeleines, and so much more.
Bakery Four also uses naturally leavened sourdough loaves as the base for various sandwiches. Like the pastry selection, the menu rotates with the seasons and at the chef's whim. But whether you order a chicken Caesar sammie or a chimichurri and braised beef roll, you're sure to be satisfied. Snag a seat indoors or picnic in the adjacent park — and don't miss its sister concept, Rich Spirit Bagels, which ranks among the best bagel spots in Denver.
GetRight's
A media darling for good reason, GetRight's has continued to make headlines since its Wheat Ridge debut in 2023. It's part of why, on any given day, a line stretches down the block — and why coveted breakfast sandwiches only go to early risers. But soft scrambled eggs and freshly grated black truffle atop a buttery croissant? That's worth skipping the snooze button.
Its viennoiserie also includes an almond apricot bostock with laminated brioche, buns filled with dulce de leche or blueberry white chocolate, and so much more. On the pastry side, expect a variety of seasonal cakes, shortcrust tarts, and one of the most iconic Italian desserts: maritozzi, brimming with sugar-dusted vanilla cream.
During your lunch break, order from its daytime sandwich selection, which includes turkey-Swiss and jambon beurre. GetRight's also happens to be one of the best spots for pizza in Denver.
Rheinlander Bakery
Rheinlander has operated in Olde Town Arvada since 1963, long before trendy patisseries started popping up around the city. But that's not to say this bakery hasn't kept up with the times. While it was initially known for its traditional German recipes, the selection has grown to include other European favorites over the years. Ownership changed hands in 2021 and, since then, Rheinlander has also built a reputation for its allergen-friendly sweets. Several items are gluten, dairy, or sugar-free, and I can personally vouch for its tasty vegan treats.
Still, there's no better place to get acquainted with German and Austrian desserts. Signatures include its snickerdoodles and nussecken — a decadent, dark chocolate-dipped shortbread cookie layered with marzipan and honey-coated almonds. Of course, the strudels are also a must. Though available by the slice, I often buy a whole roll as it's become a holiday breakfast tradition in my household.
Hearth
Since opening in 2021, Hearth has quickly grown to three locations with outposts in Uptown, RiNo, and the Highland neighborhood. Prior to these brick-and-mortar spaces, its baked goods were sold at farmers markets. Where better to source its locally milled flour and Colorado produce? Even the café's coffee, supplied by sister company Tablón, is roasted in Denver.
Croissants, fudgy brownies, and other selections — including a heavenly chocolate tahini cookie — are year-round staples. But as one would expect from a homegrown concept like Hearth, much of the pastry case rotates with the seasons. For example, Danishes transition from a potato, cheese, and chive filling in the winter to springtime asparagus with grated ricotta salata. The warm months bring a whole host of flavors, from peaches and cream to herb-seasoned tomatoes, spiced apples, and more.
The shop's emphasis on sustainability even extends to its to-go packaging. No non-recyclable cups here! Instead, signature lattes and other beverages can be served in cute, reusable glass vessels.
Black Box Bakery
While the cube-shaped croissant first went viral in London, you don't need to travel across the pond to experience this crisp, flaky delight. Black Box Bakery has built its own local social media following for croissant cubes. Its version is filled with a rotating selection of creamy flavors, including chocolate hazelnut, carrot cake, oat honey, and matcha.
Alongside these and traditional croissants, laminated dough takes the form of cruffins (a croissant-muffin hybrid). You'll also find cinnamon rolls crowned with a vanilla yogurt glaze. For a savory take, try the signature ham and cheese, or its croissant inspired by a New York-style bagel, featuring everything seasoning and house-made scallion schmear.
You'll want to arrive early to this Edgewater Public Market vendor, as popular selections sell out fast. Alternatively, buy a few frozen treats for later. Baking homemade croissants is no easy task, but popping ready-made pastries in the oven is effortless.
Bánh & Butter Bakery Café
Bánh & Butter Bakery Café ranks among the best French eateries in Denver — and arguably, it's one of the top Vietnamese spots, too. Owner Thoa Nguyen grew up in the local hospitality industry, at her parents' long-operated New Saigon, a former restaurant on Federal Boulevard. Taking over the family business may have been the easier path, but the aspiring pastry chef wanted to make her own mark. In a few short years, she's done just that from her East Colfax café.
Head to Aurora to sample the bakery's specials, including 30-layer crêpe cakes, Breton tarts, and sweet strawberry croissants. The café also crafts cream puffs with classic vanilla cream, ube, and pandan coconut fillings – a nod to Nguyen's Asian heritage. Her culture is also evident in the savory selection, which includes flavorful bánh mì on house-made baguettes.
House of Bread
Many can identify cakes and croissants, but not everyone is familiar with Armenian dishes — at least in Denver, where restaurants representing the Caucasus region are few and far between. Fortunately, House of Bread offers a taste of this culture in the southeast corner of the city.
Sample its lahmajun, a sort of pizza topped with flavorful olive oil and za'atar spice (oregano, thyme, and toasted sesame seeds). Other versions feature spinach and feta or spiced halal beef. The menu also includes jingalov bread, a grilled flatbread filled with a wide variety of chopped greens and herbs.
Additionally, House of Bread offers a glimpse into Georgian cuisine, including dishes like khachapuri. These boat-shaped bread bowls are filled to the brim with melty feta, mozzarella, and easy-baked eggs — plus optional extras like Armenian-style prosciutto and roasted tomatoes. Regardless of what you order, make sure to come hungry.
Izzio Bakery
Founded in Northglenn in 1994, Izzio Bakery has grown to national recognition, with a presence in Albertsons, Kroger, and other large grocery chains. But for an experience that reflects its artisan approach, I recommend visiting its location within the Denver Central Market.
This buzzy RiNo Art District food hall houses an array of breads and baked goods, including one of the most unique pastries you need to try at least once: the kouign-amann, a laminated French treat meaning "butter cake" in the Breton language. Given the use of untraditional fillings, including peach, pistachio, and dulce de leche, the bakery has dubbed its versions "Colorado queens" — and truly, they're fit for royalty.
This signature offering is joined by a viral sensation, which some may recognize as The Suprême. Called "la roulette" at Izzio, this spiral croissant spills out flavored creams like chocolate, matcha, and passion fruit. There's even a savory eggs Benedict version, one of several heartier brunch items available.
Trompeau Bakery
Many Denver bakeries take pride in their innovation and modern techniques, but there's something to be said for tradition. That's what you can expect from Trompeau Bakery, which has been around since 2001. Its two cafés are located on on downtown's 16th Street Mall, as well as South Broadway in Englewood.
Both offer various types of pastry, from flaky turnovers to perfectly puffed croissants. Meanwhile, shortcrust forms the base of one of its most popular offerings: quiche. Fillings rotate but are always decadent, with options like broccoli cheddar, spinach feta, and mushroom Parmesan.
Trompeau also offers a wide range of French breads, including rustic baguettes, brioche buns, ciabatta boules, and bâtards of varying flavors — the rosemary garlic is my personal favorite. The humble white loaf is also a winner, especially in the form of a croque monsieur served with Black Forest ham and gooey Gruyère.
Rosales Mexican Bakery
While the area surrounding Rosales has changed drastically over time, the spot has upheld its unfussy charm — and its ability to create some of the best Mexican desserts in Denver. Pillowy conchas topped with crackled crusts, perfectly fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar, cute pig-shaped marranitos made from gingerbread, and Mexican wedding cookies are just a few of the options within its colorful cases. Savory selections, including tamales and tortas on house-baked bolillo bread, are also available from its counter.
Have a celebration coming up? Whether it's a first communion or a quinceañera, Rosales' tres leches cake and other custom creations are sure to please a crowd. The bakery even sells handmade piñatas to fill with Mexican candies, which hang just high enough so that visitors don't bump their heads. There aren't many spots like this left in the Highland neighborhood; stop by to see why it's endured for more than 50 years.
Taste of Denmark
No need to go overseas — a Taste of Denmark lies just west, in the nearby suburb of Lakewood. This Old World bakery has served traditional Scandinavian goods since 2009. Sample signatures including icing-topped cinnamon snails and various flavors of strudel, along with Danishes dolloped with jammy fruit, creamy custard, and more.
Every state has an iconic dessert, and those from Wisconsin will recognize this bakery's most popular offering: kringle. Comparatively, Denver has a far less prominent Danish population, so this flaky, filled treat is a bit of a local rarity. Be sure to order its classic almond kringle, twisted into an authentic pretzel shape.
Other European pastries and house-baked breads round out the menu. For a special occasion, nothing at Taste of Denmark is more celebratory than its kransekage, a tower of stacked marzipan rings drizzled with a delicate white icing.
Methodology
As a longtime Denver local and freelance food writer, I've explored much of the city's dining scene — and though I don't dare touch a stand mixer myself, I'm sweet on several bakeries across town. I've visited many spots on this list more than once, allowing me to sample various menu items and confirm consistency.
For those I have not yet personally experienced, I spent several hours researching them and what makes them special. Some, in my opinion, deserve praise for their legacy and cultural significance to the city. Others are simply winners for their rave reviews. Regardless, I stand by these recommendations and hope you give them a try.