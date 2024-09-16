8 Tips For Baking Homemade Croissants

Baking croissants from scratch can be intimidating, even for advanced cooks, but with practice, patience, and precision croissant success is possible at home. Croissants are the pinnacle of classic French baking made with a laminated yeast dough that's folded and shaped before baking. If executed properly, the end result is croissants that are full of buttery, flaky layers.

Croissant dough is made up of two components — the détrempe and the beurrage. The détrempe is the base dough and the beurrage is the chilled butter block that's folded into the détrempe. As a professionally trained chef and cooking instructor, I've worked extensively to understand the science and technique behind how these two components factor into making great homemade croissants. These are some of the tips I've learned to recommend.

The difficulty with croissants comes with combining the détrempe and beurrage carefully, without softening or melting the butter. The dough is folded multiple times to create the flaky layers, then chilled to set them in place. The goal is butter that is evenly distributed throughout the dough without being fully incorporated. This multi-step process can be challenging for beginning and expert bakers, but by mastering a few essential techniques and focusing on the details along the way, you can successfully bake croissants worthy of a Parisian boulangerie.