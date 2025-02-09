14 Best French Restaurants In Denver
With rising operating costs, staff shortages, and a pandemic just barely in the rear-view, several prominent players in the Denver restaurant scene have shuttered in recent months. Though always disappointing, one was especially hard for me to bid adieu. The closure of Bistro LeRoux was a gut punch (and I imagine anyone who had the fortune of tasting its cauliflower crème brûlée felt the same).
However, the silver living is that there is a reason to explore more options. Could other French restaurants in Denver meet the mark that LeRoux set so high? Of course, as a local food writer, I had already been to quite a few mainstays. But in recent months, I paid a visit to many of the newcomers featured on this list — particularly, the ones hell-bent on redefining French dining.
While this guide spotlights traditional bistros and brasseries, several recommendations incorporate global flavors and an easygoing ambiance (hint: There's no need to wait for a special occasion). What they all have in common, though, are fabulous menus and exceptional service. French dishes are haute right now and here's where to go.
Noisette Restaurant & Bakery
Noisette, located on a a quiet corner in LoHi, houses several types of French restaurants, which may suggest the old "master of none" adage. But at this Michelin-recommended spot, that idea couldn't be further from the truth. From its dining room to its wine bar and patisserie, this establishment is worth high praise.
Inside, guests are seated on stylish furnishings in pastel hues and pops of burnt orange. Antique dishware and other delicate miscellany decorate the walls, giving the space a chic yet soft look. Perhaps co-owner Tim Lu took interior design notes while he was executive sous chef at one of the world's most beautiful restaurants, Le Coucou in New York City.
The ambiance at Noisette is amplified by an exquisite menu described as "cuisine bourgeoise" — traditional, family-style French cooking,not to be confused with rustic. The dishes here balance comfort and sophistication. Begin with hors d'oeuvres like Kaluga caviar alongside scallion crêpes and puff pastries filled with veal sweetbread. Entrées include whole Dover sole, short ribs garnished with pearl onions and bacon lardons, and tender, pan-roasted duck breast served with a confit leg, potatoes, and peppery albuféra sauce. Dessert here is a must, starting with its signature tarte tropézienne filled with seasonal fruit and diplomat cream.
(720) 769-8103
3254 Navajo St #100, Denver, CO 80211
Bistro Vendôme
For 20 years, Bistro Vendôme was a prominent fixture in lively Larimer Square. But in 2023, it moved from its historic downtown outpost to a quiet, yet quaint strip in Park Hill. Though its four walls have changed, the romantic ambiance remains the same, and the service and menu are as stunning as ever.
Visit this Left Bank-inspired bistro on the weekend to order from its elegant brunch menu. Some options resemble what a traditional breakfast looks like in France — light and a touch sweet. Crépe aux poire, filled with brie and Champagne-poached pears, appear alongside heartier dishes like quiche and classic croque madame.
Dinner is served daily, featuring favorites like Chablis-buttered mussels, duck confit with a fresh frisée salad, and steak frites with your choice of béarnaise or peppercorn sauce. The complementary wine list spotlights several regions across France, from Alsace to Bordeaux and everything in between.
(303) 825-3232
2267 Kearney St, Denver, CO 80207
Chez Maggy
In 2021, celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre expanded his portfolio to include Chez Maggy in downtown Denver. Though distanced from his acclaimed Los Angeles restaurants, this Thompson hotel brasserie is a tribute to his late mother-in-law, Margaret, who he and his wife would often visit locally. These trips led Lefebvre to become enamored with the American West, which plays a recognizable role in the menu.
Guests can expect perfectly-timed courses, starting with a Gruyère-encrusted French onion soup made rich with veal stock — and a splash of Worcestershire, the pantry sauce Lefebvre uses for this tasty recipe. Follow this with beef tartare, escargot, and definitely its blue crab toast set in a pool of zingy Thai vinaigrette. Though a tour of the starters could easily make a meal, don't overlook its signature trout almondine, nor the Colorado lamb loin with a side of buttery potato pavé.
Need a wine recommendation to pair with it all? It's an easy request, as attentive service is a stand-out feature at Chez Maggy. The same can be said of its romantic ambiance. Cozy at a two-top against large windows where couples' inside voices are hardly heard. But perhaps it's so quiet because they're too preoccupied with the indulgent spread (and rightfully so).
(720) 794-9544
1616 Market St, Denver, CO 80202
Le Bilboquet
Self-described as "St. Tropez meets the Hamptons," Le Bilboquet is unapologetically posh. Complemented by locations in New York City, Palm Beach, Atlanta, and Dallas, this outpost in Cherry Creek is the place to see and be seen. Take a seat in a plush booth or on its darling patio, and look forward to dishes arriving on white linen tables. Menu highlights include its sesame-dressed tuna tartare, mussels steamed with white wine and shallots, and its signature Cajun chicken served with beurre blanc and crisp pommes frites. Sommelier-selected French wines and weekend brunch add reasons to visit.
In a generally casual city like Denver, Le Bilboquet welcomes the opportunity to don a suit jacket or a pair of heels. Some may find it to be too prim and proper. But if that's the case, ritzy Cherry Creek is probably not for them, either.
(303) 835-9999
299 St Paul St, Denver, CO 80206
Brasserie Brixton
When it opened in 2020, Brasserie Brixton brought a breath of life to the residential Cole neighborhood. Unlike its sleepy surroundings, this north Denver bistro looks to shake things up in making French food fun and approachable. Classics like chicken liver pâté, French onion soup, and steak frites appear alongside unexpected dishes inspired by international flavors. Think blood sausage wontons with tamari vinaigrette, plus slow-roasted duck confit over a crispy radish cake.
Bumps of caviar pair well with reserve Champagne and several other bottles from its wine list — which leans French, but also includes unique global selections. End the meal with its pot de crème or less traditional ricotta donuts with miso caramel. Then, continue the evening's merriment at the trendy Yacht Club cocktail lounge next door.
Brasserie Brixton is also open for brunch service on Sundays and offers duck fat tater tots, a crab cake Benedict, and more. Regardless of when you dine, plan to order several plates to share. There's so much worth sampling at this Michelin-recommended eatery, which ranks as one of the best restaurants in Denver.
(303) 593-0951
3701 N Williams St, Denver, CO 80205
La Forêt
La Forêt, which translates to "the forest," teases with its name and the aspen tree decals on its South Broadway-facing windows. But its rustic French concept truly unfolds with dinner seating — which takes a bit of patience, as this popular restaurant does not accept reservations. Experiencing its magic is worth the wait, though.
Inside, real aspen trees seemingly sprout from the floorboards. Playful light fixtures hang from the ceiling, as do greenery vines. Organic textures and wood tables further transport guests to a fairytale-like forest. And the menu, of course, plays up this enchanting theme.
Start with its namesake cocktail, a blend of Calvados, spiced honey liqueur, and génépy. Have your camera at the ready, as the beverage arrives at your table on a bed of moss, with an oolong tea-infused mist hanging above it. The cocktail-forward restaurant offers equally impressive plates like its baked Brie, beef bourguignon, and escargot with veal demi-glace and a splash of Champagne. Finish with another showstopper, its café brûlot pour un, a Cognac-and-coffee dessert drink set aflame.
The entire dinner menu is also available during "pastis hour," the perfect time to try this French aperitif. Made from anise seed, licorice root, and sugar, the herbal liqueur is served simply with ice and a glass of cold water.
(303) 351-7938
38 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209
Coohills
There's no better place to hold a grand French affair than Coohills. Its 6,500 square foot space is divided into multiple event spaces, including a bar-serviced outdoor terrace, making it suitable for various group sizes.
But even solo diners can appreciate this longstanding eatery, which debuted in LoDo back in 2011. The unbeatable location is bolstered by a seasonally-driven menu starring local and regional ingredients. Savor steak tartare, slow-braised chicken coq au vin with creamy pommes puree, and its signature crab cakes served atop a tarragon nage and drizzled with herb oil.
Though every dish is tempting, be sure to save room for dessert — namely, its brioche bread pudding with cider-poched apples and cinnamon whip. After a decant meal, take a stroll along Cherry Creek Trail, which bypasses this buzzy mainstay. The waterfront is especially popular on summer nights when Coohills hosts Beats on the Creek, a concert series that benefits local non-profit organizations.
(303) 623-5700
1400 Wewatta St #100, Denver, CO 80202
Bánh & Butter Bakery Cafe
East meets West at Bánh and Butter Bakery Cafe, the brainchild of founder and chef Thoa Nguyen. She was raised locally by Vietnamese restauranteurs (who owned the now-closed New Saigon on Federal Boulevard) and trained professionally in Paris. The result of her experiences is a gift to Denver in the form of Breton tarts, mille crêpe cakes made with up to 30 hand-poured layers, and flaky croissants filled with fresh strawberries and vanilla cream.
Asian-inspired flavors like ube and Thai tea also appear in its sweet and savory goods, which include house-made baguette sandwiches. Make the jog up East Colfax to order bánh mi piled with lemongrass-marinated pork, Vietnamese cold cuts, or vegan mushroom-walnut pâté. The classic accoutrements of pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers, and fresh jalapeños complete each recipe. Alternatively, opt for one of its French sandwiches featuring your choice of ham or smoked turkey, cheddar, cornichon pickles, lettuce, and garlic aioli. Bon appétit!
(720) 512-3895
9935 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80010
Le French
Based on its name alone, Le French may seem dogmatic in style. But that couldn't be further from the case. Its owners, Aminata and Rougui Dia, are well-traveled sisters with West African heritage. Their earliest years were spent in Senegal, followed by shared time in Paris. Briefly, their careers took them on separate paths (which led Rougui to become the first-ever Black female to hold an executive chef role at a Michelin-starred restaurant). But, these talented sisters have been joined at the hip since 2019, when Le French opened in the Denver Tech Center. A second, more spacious outpost opened in the Hale neighborhood's trendy 9+CO district in 2023. Both spots serve French dishes and pastries with Senegalese influence, such as Brie with baobab-stone fruit preserves and empanada-like pastels filled with tuna, habanero, and a tomato-onion sauce. Gniiri is another specialty made with a mix of creamed cornmeal and peanuts. Similar to polenta, this vegan entrée is topped with roasted vegetables, though proteins like lamb chops and seared scallops can be ordered as an add-on.
Traditional French dishes, brunch fare, desserts, and digestifs round out the extensive menus, as do curated wines and cocktails. While the food has an air of elegance, the ambiance of the Tech Center location is bright and informal. Book your next business lunch there, then plan a dinner date at the more romantic sister restaurant.
Multiple locations
Atelier by Radex
Longtime Denver residents have likely dined at a Radek Cerny-owned restaurant. If you're new to the city, here's the long and short of it: He's been a tastemaker for decades, and Atelier by Radex is his latest venture.
The City Park bistro opened in 2017. Some may recognize legacy dishes — like its decadent lobster ravioli with Champagne beurre blanc. But overall, the menu is fresh with French-y favorites like house-made duck liver pâté, buttery escargot, and juicy chicken breast with an Armagnac-infused pepper sauce. It also takes cues from different European cuisine, as well as the American West, with options like elk tenderloin and hearty beef stroganoff emerging from the kitchen.
Though the dishes are elevated, several of their names are playfully offbeat. Take its bananas Foster, for instance, titled "Cheech & Chongs Up In Smoke Bananas." The ambiance is similar — classy, but not at all stuffy or antiquated. Despite years in the rise-and-grind restaurant industry, Cerny still has that je ne sais quoi that keeps people coming back.
(720) 379-5556
2011 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
La Bouche
Ranked among the best wine bars in Denver, La Bouche is an ode to two cultures — American and French — under one roof. This Uptown bar à vin marries the Loire and Willamette Valleys, Bordeaux with Santa Barbara, and Champagne with the high country of Colorado. Flights allow you to sample several appellations. But if you know what you like, order by the glass or split a bottle. This spot beckons couples and intimate groups of friends with its patio seating and a stylish interior, complete with white marble counters and Breton-stripe wallpaper.
Though wine takes center stage, I would be remiss not to mention the food at La Bouche. Cheese and charcuterie boards share space with American and French selections. Meanwhile, oven-baked Camembert is decidedly the latter — and not one to miss. Though, for a more substantial bite, look to the quiche Lorraine or a vegetarian version of it, which substitutes bacon for a medley of mushrooms and spinach.
(303) 830-3967
1100 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Jacques
Jacques debuted in LoHi in 2023, but those at the helm are far from industry newcomers. Simon Rochez helped open Le Bilboquet in Cherry Creek, where William Steck was formerly maître d'. Nicholas Dalton co-founded Brasserie Brixton.
What sets Jacques apart from their previous ventures? The menu leans into tradition, while the ambiance does not — at least, in the way that many perceive French dining. Its interior evokes mid-century modern, a style more in vogue than white linen, but elegant nonetheless.
Dishes are classic, though they are in no way tired — thanks to a subtle global influences. Take, for instance, the salmon that marries beurre blanc with a dash of furikake and an American slice oozing from its namesake burger. Vegetarians will be delighted by its French onion soup, which is ladened with cheese but free of the usual beef stock. Soak this up with a house-baked baguette, and do the same with an order of its herb-garnished mussels. Sips of French wine punctuate the meal, while digestifs and desserts are an excellent conclusion.
(720) 925-2332
3200 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211
Bon Ami
Those who mourned the closure of Crêpes 'n Crêpes, which served Denver for nearly 20 years, will be delighted to discover Bon Ami. Set on the south border of the Speer neighborhood, this crêperie and bistro opened in 2018 under the same owners as Cherry Creek mainstay La Merise.
Here, a relaxed dining room extends to a spacious back patio that's protected from Alameda traffic. Brunch is a daily affair and the perfect opportunity to sample the menu's sweet and savory crêpes. Options include the ham and Guyère Monte Cristo, as well the Saint-Tropez filled with baked salmon, sauteed spinach, and a sprinkle of goat cheese. Other creations combine fresh berries with crème anglaise, and Nutella with vanilla ice cream.
Bon Ami also serves classic French dishes, including escargot doused in garlic-herb butter, beef bourguignon, and steak au poivre with potato gratin and a peppercorn-Cognac cream sauce. A lengthy wine list completes the selection.
(303) 862-4959
295 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80209
Bistro Barbès
Bistro Barbès stands among just a few businesses in the otherwise-residential region of Park Hill. This neighborhood restaurant holds 30-some seats, each pressed against tables draped in white linen. Though small, it's built an admirable reputation for dishes that transcend the essential ingredients for French cooking. Middle Eastern and North African flavors supplement the classics and give a nod to owner and chef Jon Robbins' time in the multicultural 18th arrondissement of Paris.
Dishes rotate seasonally. One four-course sample menu begins with sunchoke agnolotti wrapped in a sheet of saffron pasta and served alongside a kashmiri-spiced cauliflower coulis. This flavorful, unexpected bite is followed by an arugula and beet salad, dressed with harissa-orange vinaigrette. For the main, savor a Moroccan cassoulet with duck leg confit and finally, a cappuccino pot de crème for dessert. C'est magnifique!
(720) 398-8085
5021 E 28th Ave, Denver, CO 80207
Methodology
While menus and images may provide a glimpse into a restaurant, in my opinion, first-hand experience is the most genuine way to judge. As a Denver-based food writer, I've dined at several of these businesses and can attest to their quality.
For those I have yet to drop by, I relied on guests' reviews and articles composed by other local authors who, in many instances, shared comments based on their personal visits. Special attention was given to recurring mentions regarding service, ambiance, and noteworthy dishes.
Though also deserving of praise, some restaurants were skipped due to their location outside of Denver Metro. But if you're looking for recommendations in nearby Boulder County, Brasserie Ten Ten and Jeannot's Patisserie & Bistro are absolute gems.