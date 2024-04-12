What A Traditional Breakfast Looks Like In France

Slam on down to an American Waffle House nestled on a concrete slab beneath the interstate and you can get a stack of waffles smothered, covered, splattered, chunked, topped, or "all the way." Perhaps needless to say, breakfast doesn't look like that in France.

Compared to breakfast in other countries, like the Irish breakfast (not to be confused with an Ulster fry or its cousin the full English), breakfast in France is a much lighter meal. Mealtimes in France may be an experiential gastronomic event, but breakfast is not regarded with the same reverence or intentionality. More common is stopping into a café for a light breakfast (often a coffee and pastry) before running errands. It isn't uncommon for foodies in the country to skip breakfast altogether, instead holding out for a more elaborate lunch, as lunch is traditionally the biggest meal in French food culture. The French word for breakfast "le petit déjeuner" literally translates to "the little lunch," and the "le déjeuner," aka lunch, means "to break the fast."

In France, the typical petit déjeuner centers around a bread-based pastry or carb – often a coffee and a pastry, or just the coffee. Breakfast commonly consists of a croissant, crusty baguette, or softer brioche with fruit preserves and rich, creamy butter. To drink, a glass of apple or orange juice, hot chocolate ("chocolat chaud"), or café au lait are popular.