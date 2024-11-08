10 Types Of French Restaurants And When To Go To Each

France's culinary scene is the stuff foodie dreams are made of. From laid-back cafés and rustic boulangeries to the heights of haute cuisine, you can satisfy just about any taste here. The French are fanatical about their food, and rightfully so. The country has been at the forefront of culinary technique and innovation since the Middle Ages when the French royal court feasted on bountiful spreads in which presentation was paramount. The establishment of formal culinary schools like Le Cordon Bleu in the 19th century further solidified France's reputation as an international epicurean destination.

Highlights of French cuisine include the development of ubiquitous sauces like bechamel (hello, homemade mac and cheese), pastries, and the modern concept of fine dining, epitomized by the Michelin Guide. And you can't talk about French food without mentioning wine. Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne are all regions celebrated for their unique and exceptional vintages.

Suffice it to say, when planning your "Emily in Paris"-inspired trip to France, you have some mouthwatering work cut out for you. The sheer volume of restaurant terminology can be overwhelming, especially if you don't speak the language. As a long-time student of the French language with three recent trips to France under my belt exploring the culinary delights of Paris and Normandy, I've picked up a few helpful insights that might just make your first trip to this gastronomic destination a success to savor. These are the most common types of French restaurants and tips for visiting each.

