13 Dishes To Consider Avoiding At A French Bistro

Simple but satisfying meals are a French bistro's raison d'etre. Traditionally, a French bistro should be comfortably predictable: a down-to-earth, friendly atmosphere that serves food even the pickiest eater can enjoy. We're talking hearty cassoulet (casserole) layered with sautéed vegetables and duck confit, rich, warming stews heaped with melted cheese — the list goes on. To lavish one's food with attention and praise, to savor it is indisputably French, and once upon a time, French bistros served as a place where the lower and middle class could do just that. But in the decades that followed, many bistros have transformed into upscale establishments that serve tiny portions at high prices.

Not every bistro has forgotten its humble origins, however. You'll know you've entered an authentic French bistro when you're greeted by big bowls of soup, fatty cuts of meat, and the scent of melted cheese. But, the menu items are not all created equal. From raw beef to frog legs and duck liver, some traditional French foods no longer fall under the bistro ethos of "simple but satisfying." If you want to savor your traditional French fare as authentically as possible, there are some selections you may want to think twice about ordering from a French bistro.