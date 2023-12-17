The Important Difference Between Patisserie And Boulangerie

Is there anything better than bread and pastries? We'll wait while you try to think of something that ranks above fresh baked bread slathered in butter, or the absolute delight of biting into a crisp cream puff, and tasting that sweet filling. You've probably heard the term patisserie, but what about boulangerie or even viennoiserie? While the French baked goods that come under those names can be similar, there are extensive minutia distinguishing them.

Of course, bakers from other countries and geographic areas have markets for dessert, but none have as much influence on the culinary world as the French. While the word "patisserie" is simply French for pastry, it has taken on an even more complex and delicious meaning across Europe and other parts of the world. Boulangerie simply means "bakery" in the classic bread-shop sense of the word, whereas viennoiseries are pastry shops (and the pastries sold in them) that are connected to Austrian baking.

So, what's the difference between these French shops? Put simply, patisseries sell sweet delicacies, boulangeries sell breads, and viennoiseries sell sweet, flaky pastries. But how different can sweet dough and mild, salty dough really be? While it may seem like carbs are carbs are carbs, the depth of differences between these French categories gets extremely detailed. If that seems a little confusing, don't fret, we're going to break down the recipes.