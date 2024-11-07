12 Classic Mexican Desserts You Need To Try At Least Once

A staple of Mexican cuisine is something referred to as pan dulces, or sweet breads, which cover a myriad of different desserts and pastries sold year-round in panaderías. While many of these can be made in the comfort of your own home or purchased in grocery stores, nothing compares to the sweet smell (and taste!) of fresh pan dulces when you walk into a panadería. Arguably the most recognizable are conchas, a sweet bun topped with a crackled, shell-shaped crust. They can be served alone or alongside some hot chocolate; and while conchas are typically unflavored, that hasn't stopped modern bakers from experimenting by adding vanilla, chocolate, spices, or fruit spreads.

If you're looking for something lighter and fluffier with a crunchier coating, look no further than the chilindrina — another type of sweet bread bun that's egg-based and topped with crystal sugar. Bisquets, easily identifiable by the circular depression on its top, are a yeasted pan dulce influenced by classic American biscuits. However, the preparation takes longer, the taste is sweeter, and the appearance slightly differs, with many recipes requiring the top to be painted with an egg wash and topped with sugar to give it a sweet, crispy crust. Bisquets are best enjoyed plain or topped with preserves or butter to balance out the sweet flavors.

The cutest form of pan dulce is pig-shaped marranitos. Despite their classification as Mexican "gingerbread," there's often no ginger to be found in these treats, though some modern recipes will include it. Instead, their color and flavor typically come from piloncillo or molasses. Orejas are a type of sweet bread made of puff pastry and dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Sometimes referred to as palmiers or elephant ears, these crispy, buttery, flaky, palm-shaped treats are simple but always a crowd-pleaser. Lastly, shaped just like a mustache and topped with sugar, bigotes are similar to a croissant and crescent roll combination. Baking them may be time-consuming if you try to do it yourself, but any panadería worth its salt will already be carrying them for you to try fresh.

