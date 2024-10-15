12 Underrated Mexican Dishes Rick Bayless Wants You To Know About

The different regional growing conditions and topography of Mexico allows for the proliferation of unique ingredients that aren't found many other places in the world. And in the Yucatán, which borders the Gulf of Mexico and is centered on the aptly named Yucatán Peninsula, has one particular ingredient of its own: chaya.

Chef Rick Bayless explains that chaya is a flavorful green found in the region that can be used for a host of different regional dishes. Bayless shares that up until somewhat recently, it was difficult to find this leafy green in the United States, but he has now taken up growing it in his backyard due to its flavor and its nutritional properties. "The thing about that green is that it really is one of the most flavorful ones that I have ever had," he says. Bayless notes that its consistency doesn't resemble pungent brassicas, like cabbage, but it does still have that green, fresh flavor that makes it unique.

Bayless shares that there are three primary ways that chaya is used. The first is for agua de chaya, a smoothie-esque beverage, and the second is as a flavorful addition to scrambled eggs. The last application is in brazo de reina, which he shares is often translated to "queen's arm" because, well, it's about as big as your forearm. This tamal-like roll is stuffed with chaya and masa and seasoned with ingredients like hard-boiled eggs and pumpkin seeds.