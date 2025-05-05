15 Austrian Desserts You Need To Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Austrian and German cuisines often get lumped together due to the two countries' shared heritage. However, this does a disservice to all the cookies, cakes, strudels, dumplings, donuts, tortes, pancakes, and rolls that Austrian chefs have been perfecting for centuries. We have curated this list to introduce you to some of our favorite Austrian desserts. Some of them you may have seen before — most likely around the holiday season — but some will probably be brand new to you.

You'll find that Austrian desserts make heavy use of jams and fruit preserves and tend to be less overwhelmingly sweet than American desserts. They also frequently call for butter, milk, sugar, flour, and quark cheese (more on that later). Additionally, Austrians like to get their caffeine fix and satisfy their sweet tooth at the same time. That is to say, most of these desserts pair splendidly with coffee and can be served mid-afternoon. Even so, some of them can be served as meals rather than just desserts, usually for breakfast or lunch. Whenever and however you eat these delicacies, you're in for a sweet treat!