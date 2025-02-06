15 Delicious Pancakes From Around The World
There's just something undeniably special about pancakes. Even the easiest pancake recipe is sure to be a massive family favorite, and you don't have to be a professional chef to make stellar hotcakes. In fact, one simple ingredient tweak will make the fluffiest pancakes ever: separating the egg whites and adding them at the end.
Americans have been enjoying the same pancakes for a long time. Introduced by Dutch immigrants in the 1700s, they were massively popular then for some of the same reasons they are today: They're easy, don't take many ingredients, and downright delightful.
Those in the U.S. aren't the only ones to think so. There are many different versions of the pancake that can be found all over the world, and if you're looking for something to mix up your breakfast and brunch routines, you just might find some inspiration here. From the Netherlands to South Africa, from China to Colombia and Venezuela, there is a treasure trove of inspiration to be found.
Paratha
Few pancakes or flatbreads are as versatile as paratha, a rolled-dough bread that is a staple in many Southeast Asian countries and India. Believed to have originated in Western Asia, it's a flatbread used for both savory and sweet dishes. It can take many forms and be used for many purposes. As thin, buttery pancakes, they are served alongside savory gravies, spicy vegetables, and all manner of meats. When molded into fluffy, herb-filled pancakes, they need nothing more than a bit of yogurt to be a full meal. It's also a sweet treat, sometimes filled with preserves. Wheat flour is sometimes used, and some parathas are stuffed with potatoes. In other words, versatility is the name of the game with this widely popular pancake.
While its appearance is similar to another flatbread, naan, paratha's traditional cooking method sets them apart. Making naan involves cooking in a tandoor oven, while making a paratha involves frying it on a tawa griddle. If you're interested in making paratha at home, tawa skillets are available on Amazon, like this versatile Sensarte Nonstick Tawa Griddle.
Martabak
In India and parts of Southeast Asia, such as Thailand and Indonesia, martabak (or murtabak) is one of the most popular street foods around. The pancakes are fried — often already stuffed with fillings — and those fillings range from sweet to savory. In some of the most traditional forms, it's a soft, wheat dough pancake with eggs, minced chicken (or sometimes beef or lamb), and sliced vegetables layered onto the center of the dough, folded, and then fried. It's delicious when garnished with raw hot chilis, pickled cucumbers, and other veggies. Indonesia and Singapore have a sweet version as well, which is a little more similar to a traditional American pancake, and it's often covered with chocolate, cheese, condensed milk, and sesame seeds.
Savory martabak might be more accurately compared to a crunchy crepe, while the sweet, cakey, spongey versions can sometimes be found with Nutella as the filling or with a red velvet twist. It's an ultra-affordable meal, and while there's often a line at many street vendors, don't worry — they're made with an almost unbelievable speed.
Crepes
Crepes have a fascinating history, and these ultra-thin, rolled pancakes are such an important part of French cuisine that one of the earliest origin stories goes all the way back to the year 472. It was said they were introduced to the country via travelers who made pilgrimages to Rome and returned after eating crepes there. Other stories about crepes involve an accidental (and probably apocryphal) story about an accidental 13th-century discovery, but however they were created, they're now so popular in France that they have their own holiday. La Chandeleur is on February 2, when people celebrate the approaching spring.
Of all the different types of pancakes, crepes are probably the most familiar to many Americans. It's possible that you might even have your favorite recipe for easy crepes, and if that's the case, you know that one of the hacks to making truly delicious crepes is using the right pan. That doesn't mean a major investment, either — this nonstick crepe pan from Lecooking is highly rated and affordable.
Tiganites
Greek pancakes called tiganites have a unique place among the pantheon of pancakes, as they're generally thought to be among the first to be recorded in recipe form. Greek physician Galen, who lived between 129 and 216, described tiganites in "On the Properties of Foodstuffs." He wrote that the breakfast food is basically a batter of wheat flour, honey, salt, and water that's fried with olive oil, then drizzled with honey and topped with sesame seeds. Today, the recipe remains largely unchanged, save for the occasional addition of dry yeast or sugar.
There's a lot of history that's been lost to the mists of time, but these ancient and modern Greek pancakes are particularly fascinating because we have the centuries-old recipes thanks to Galen's writings. Interestingly, Galen recorded this — and many other — ancient recipes in the context of food's impact on the bodily humors, forces that worked to keep the body healthy. He wrote that the honey and salt in the pancakes were included to help balance the humors and keep things moving along through the digestive system.
Raggmunk
Potato pancakes are wildly popular, and there is definitely no shortage of varieties. That includes boxty, the Irish potato pancake that goes with anything to draniki, Belarus' classic potato pancake. Other countries — like Poland, Hungary, Germany, Israel, and Armenia — have their versions of potato pancakes as well, and some variations in the use of seasonings, cheese, herbs, and baking powder. In other words, there's a lot to say about potato pancakes, but for the sake of simplicity, we're going to focus on Sweden's raggmunk.
Raggmunk — like many other types of potato pancakes — is meant to be served alongside a main course. It's pretty straightforward: The pancake is made with flour, potatoes, egg, milk, and thyme and then fried in oil or butter. Where this particular pancake really shines is in the toppings, which traditionally include lingonberry jam and bacon and can also include troll cream. That most excellently-named topping is a mix of the aforementioned lingonberries, sugar, vanilla sugar, and egg white, which makes for something truly delicious.
Okonomiyaki
Here's a fun fact: In China and Taiwan, Costco members can find okonomiyaki pizza at the food court. Okonomiyaki, however, comes from Japan, and it's essentially a pancake made from flour, corn flour, salt, sugar, eggs, and dashi stock. That's really just the start of the description, though, as some traditional versions are then topped with cabbage, pork belly, spring onions, and an okonomiyaki sauce made of Worcestershire and dates. There are, however, no limits to the toppings you can use on these pancakes — as Costco's version proves.
It's also worth mentioning that there are a few different versions of okonomiyaki. The Kansai style uses konbu dashi soup stock, while the Hiroshima style is made by adding the toppings on top of the batter and then flipping it over so the dough is on top. Although okonomiyaki as a concept dates back at least to the Edo period, the layered Hiroshima style was only invented post-World War II, when severe shortages meant people needed to find new ways to make the most of the ingredients they did have.
Anjero/laxoox
Anjero (or canjeero) and laxoox are both traditional pancakes that have been served in Somalia for generations, but they're essentially the same thing. Laxoox is the preferred term used in the northern part of the country, while in the south, it's called anjero. The pancake is typically made with wheat flour — though some use corn or sorghum flour, water, and seasonings. What makes this type of pancake unique is that it's fermented for at least a few hours or overnight before it's poured on a greased pan and baked under a lid.
The resulting pancake is thin — think of something along the lines of a crepe — but it also has a uniquely sour flavor thanks to the fermentation process. It isn't flipped, either, so one side remains fluffy while the other side is crispy. When it's served at breakfast, sprinkled sugar or jam can be added for a sweeter version, and when it's a savory dinner food, it's often served alongside stews, curries, and other meat, vegetable, and bean dishes.
Pannekoek
Pannekoek (sometimes spelled pannenkoek) are Dutch pancakes that are also popular in South Africa, and it makes sense. South Africa's Cape Province was, after all, colonized by the Dutch East India Company in the 17th century, and by the time of that colonization, pannekoek had been a Dutch staple for more than 450 years. We know this thanks to a 12th-century manuscript that includes a recipe for these downright delightful pancakes, describing them as round, fried pancakes. Here's another interesting historical tidbit: It's believed the idea was brought back to the Netherlands by the Crusaders.
They're closer to crepes than traditional American pancakes, and like crepes, there are a ton of ways these can be served. They can be made sweet or savory, topped with extra ingredients from bacon and apples to cheese and mushrooms, or those toppings might be stirred in and cooked. In South Africa, they're commonly fried in a bit of oil or butter and then covered with cinnamon and sugar. They are usually rolled before being eaten.
Msemen and baghrir
Morocco has a few different types of pancakes that are commonly served, particularly at breakfast. We'll start with msemen (left), which you might think of as a hybrid between a crepe, puff pastry, and bread. It's like a thick crepe made of layers of dough, similar to the way puff pastry is made. Its bready texture is honestly just what you need to set yourself up right in the morning. They're also common in Tunisia and Algeria, and the use of clarified butter is a must.
Then, there's baghrir (right). Originally hard flatbreads, they evolved into a cross between a flatbread and an English muffin during the 19th century. Imagine a pancake with all the lightness and airiness of an English muffin, and that's a baghrir. They're typically made with semolina flour and go perfectly with jams, jellies, butter, honey, or a combination. It's not uncommon for religious celebrations to be partially defined by the food served, and that's also the case with this pancake: It's one of the many traditional dishes served during Ramadan.
Arepa
Now it's time to head down to South America, where the arepa is an incredibly popular breakfast and lunch food. These pancakes are particularly prevalent in Colombia and Venezuela, where they — like many other types of pancakes — are enjoyed in both savory and sweet versions. Unlike many other pancakes, however, arepas are made from a corn base. It makes sense: Corn was, after all, first domesticated in Mexico and spread out across the Americas from there. At one time, making arepas was a labor-intensive process that involved multiple steps to turn an ear of corn into corn flour, but today, arepas are easy to make at home with just a few ingredients and about half an hour.
Most traditional arepas are fried, but they can also be grilled or roasted. There are dozens of different variations on the arepa, including a popular one that fills the pancake with an egg. It doesn't have to be just an egg but also an egg with fresh corn and butter. Sweet arepas may call for the inclusion of molasses in the batter and then stuffed with cheese. Some recipes use chicharron in the dough for an extra crispy pancake.
Farinata
Italy is known for having a plethora of delicious dishes that are a must-try experience, from osso bucco alla Milanese to bistecca Fiorentina. But pancakes? Absolutely. They're called farinata, and they're traditionally made from chickpeas. Originally created as a way to make filling, delicious meals from few ingredients, farinata is now a staple street food in Italy, and it's easy to see why. Firm on the outside and creamy on the inside, it's a flavorful vehicle that can be dressed up in a variety of ways.
Farinata has been an Italian favorite for a long time, rumored to date back to the 13th century. The popular story is that when a ship's hold was flooded and the chickpea cargo ruined, hungry sailors ate the remains of that cargo after it had been dried and heated in the sun. It was delicious and said to be the OG street food. Although this pancake likely has an actual origin story that's far less romantic, its charm is timeless. Enjoy it plain, or dress it up with thinly sliced vegetables like onions, a sprinkle of fresh herbs, or just a bit of pepper and rosemary.
Kaiserschmarrn
As suggested by the name, kaiserschmarrn comes from Austria, and it's served a little differently than the other pancakes we've been talking about. Made with the typical pancake ingredients — including flour, eggs, milk, sugar, and salt — kaiserschmarrn usually includes raisins and sometimes rum. Before it's finished, it's broken into soft, fluffy pieces that are then transferred to a plate and covered with your toppings of choice — be it vanilla sauce, fruit compote, or powdered sugar.
There's an impressive number of legends surrounding this dish, and it's often said to have been created for one of Austria's emperors. What we do know is that the general idea has been around since the 16th century, and many families have their own recipes and versions that are generations old. Wherever it came from, it's here now — and if you're looking for a unique and versatile dessert, look not further than this tasty pancake.
Injera
When we say that injera is a staple food of Ethiopia, that's not an exaggeration. It's estimated that almost everyone in the country has at least one of these ultra-nutritious, fermented pancakes per day. Flour is, of course, one of the key ingredients, but unlike many pancakes that use wheat flour, injera is usually prepared with the flour of an ancient grain called teff. That's a 3,000-year-old crop native to Ethiopia, and it's a huge deal. High in iron, magnesium, calcium, fiber, and protein, it's been lauded as being one of the most important grains in human civilization and has been the cornerstone of diets for thousands of years. It still is.
Similar to making sourdough bread, injera is made by fermenting a starter mix, then using that to make a dough that's then cooked (in order to make sure the final product has the right bubbly, spongy, light texture), left to ferment more, then cooked on a flat surface while covered with a lid. It's served in a variety of ways, and when several people share the same piece, it's a sign of friendship and familiarity. It's believed injera has been around since at least 100 B.C., and in addition to being a daily staple, it's also been a key part of some of the biggest moments of Ethiopian culture, including holidays, weddings, religious celebrations, and funeral rituals.
Blini
We'll be honest: Sometimes, it's fun digging through the cupboards for ingredients to pile on crackers and making a dinner out of it in front of the television. Just us? The good news is that our favorite lazy dinner can get a serious upgrade with some homemade blini, Russia's version of pancakes. They're usually made with wheat or buckwheat flour, are traditionally baked instead of fried, and tend to be much smaller than the pancakes that might be served with an American breakfast. Toppings, of course, can vary, but they're pretty delicious when topped with savory things like cream cheese and smoked salmon.
Blini have been around for a long time, although some of the history is shrouded in mystery. We know that in the pagan days of Eastern Europe, they were associated with the end of winter, as they were shaped like the sun. They were adopted into Christian traditions around Lent, and not all blini are made and served in the same way. Different areas of Russia and the nearby Slavic countries have different ways of preparing traditional blini: Some are rolled, some are paper-thin, some are stuffed, and some even call for using rum or kefir.
Jian bing
Have you ever wondered what you might eat for breakfast in China? You'll find a variety of breakfast options to choose from, and one of the most common foods served for breakfast — or for a snack — is jian bing. In the most basic form, it's a thin pancake served with scallions and an egg. Some of the most delicious food is the most straightforward, after all, and these pancakes are commonly sold as street food.
More recently, jian bing has had something of a renaissance, catching on in a big way in the U.S. and getting a very American makeover as creative chefs take the basic scallion pancake and turn it into everything from burritos to breakfast sandwiches. It works in part because it's such a versatile idea: These thin pancakes have a delicious flavor that lends itself to any number of applications. Jian bing is easy to make at home, and whether you use them as a wrap for carnitas or pulled pork, use them instead of a burger bun, or use them to elevate your favorite breakfast sandwich fillings, the only mistake you can make is forgetting to get creative.