15 Delicious Pancakes From Around The World

There's just something undeniably special about pancakes. Even the easiest pancake recipe is sure to be a massive family favorite, and you don't have to be a professional chef to make stellar hotcakes. In fact, one simple ingredient tweak will make the fluffiest pancakes ever: separating the egg whites and adding them at the end.

Americans have been enjoying the same pancakes for a long time. Introduced by Dutch immigrants in the 1700s, they were massively popular then for some of the same reasons they are today: They're easy, don't take many ingredients, and downright delightful.

Those in the U.S. aren't the only ones to think so. There are many different versions of the pancake that can be found all over the world, and if you're looking for something to mix up your breakfast and brunch routines, you just might find some inspiration here. From the Netherlands to South Africa, from China to Colombia and Venezuela, there is a treasure trove of inspiration to be found.