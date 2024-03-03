12 Clever Hacks You Need When Making Crepes

Breakfast foods are some of the most exciting because it's where sweet and savory come together. And some are not only great for a meal but also for dessert, such is the case with pancakes. It's hard to find anyone who doesn't love pancakes because they're completely customizable, and there are many different ways you can have them. Although considered different from Amercian-style pancakes, crepes are an incredibly popular French type of pancake that is beloved all over the world, and for good reason. They're wafer-thin, light, and can be filled with sweet or savory fillings.

What makes crepes different from American pancakes is that they are larger in diameter and much thinner. Crepes also have no raising agent like baking soda or powder because they don't need to rise like pancakes. With pancakes, the air bubbles caused by the raising agent make them puff up into fluffy treats. However, we want crepes to be as thin as possible. Achieving that delicateness isn't always easy, and you need to know what you're doing. The batter has to be the right consistency, the heat has to be just right, you have to know how to spread an even layer of batter in your pan, and you need to know when and how to flip the crepe without tearing it. Don't despair because you'll be able to perfect them with some insight. Here are several clever hacks you need when making crepes.