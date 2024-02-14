Dip The Bottom Of Your Skillet Into Batter For Perfect Crepes Every Time

Few things rival the allure of perfectly thin crepes. While achieving delicate, thin crepes that still hold their shape may seem like a troubling task reserved for the most skilled of chefs, there's a surprisingly simple technique that guarantees flawless results every time. All you need to do is dip the bottom of the skillet directly into the crepe batter.

A non-stick skillet is essential for ensuring that the crepe batter releases easily from the cooking surface without sticking or tearing. Before dipping the skillet into the batter, make sure it's properly preheated over medium-high heat and has been sprayed with non-stick spray if necessary. This ensures that the batter cooks quickly and evenly once it's applied to the skillet.

Dip the bottom of the skillet into the crepe batter, then immediately lift it out and hold the skillet upside down over a hot burner. Cook the crepe until the edges begin to lift away from the skillet and the crepe is set. Continue dipping the skillet into the batter and cooking crepes until you've used up all the batter. Serve your perfect crepes warm with your favorite fillings or toppings, and savor the delicious results of your culinary prowess.