Dip The Bottom Of Your Skillet Into Batter For Perfect Crepes Every Time
Few things rival the allure of perfectly thin crepes. While achieving delicate, thin crepes that still hold their shape may seem like a troubling task reserved for the most skilled of chefs, there's a surprisingly simple technique that guarantees flawless results every time. All you need to do is dip the bottom of the skillet directly into the crepe batter.
A non-stick skillet is essential for ensuring that the crepe batter releases easily from the cooking surface without sticking or tearing. Before dipping the skillet into the batter, make sure it's properly preheated over medium-high heat and has been sprayed with non-stick spray if necessary. This ensures that the batter cooks quickly and evenly once it's applied to the skillet.
Dip the bottom of the skillet into the crepe batter, then immediately lift it out and hold the skillet upside down over a hot burner. Cook the crepe until the edges begin to lift away from the skillet and the crepe is set. Continue dipping the skillet into the batter and cooking crepes until you've used up all the batter. Serve your perfect crepes warm with your favorite fillings or toppings, and savor the delicious results of your culinary prowess.
Why dipping is better than pouring crepe batter
By dipping the bottom of the skillet directly into the crepe batter, you achieve two essential objectives at once. First and foremost, this technique allows you to create crepes of uniform size and thickness. Unlike traditional methods where the batter is poured into the skillet and then spread out, dipping the skillet directly into the batter ensures an even distribution of batter across the cooking surface. This results in crepes that are consistently thin from edge to edge, with no thick or uneven spots to disrupt their delicate texture.
Secondly, dipping the bottom of the pan into the batter allows you to quickly and easily cook and release it without having to use a spatula or risk tearing the fragile crepe. With this simple yet ingenious technique, you'll be well on your way to mastering the art of making perfect crepes every time.