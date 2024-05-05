Here's What You Might Eat For Breakfast In China

Breakfast can look different depending on where you are in the world, but food can be one of the great joys of travel. While meandering across the Chinese countryside, breakfast spreads may vary depending on where you land. Regardless of where your journeys take you, however, your morning meal can start you off on an energy-fueled high, offering comforting bowls of congee, plates of steamed buns, and cups of soy milk.

For travelers seeking to combat jetlag, a quick jaunt through street food stalls may provide the necessary inspiration to begin a full day of sightseeing. In Beijing, fried dough rings with cups of a warm sour beverage made from fermented mung beans can be found, whereas in Northern China, residents of Tianjin can be seen eating deep-fried sticks of dough that have been wrapped inside savory seasoned pancakes. These thin crepe-like pancakes are known as jian bing and can also be found cooked on carts that drag flat griddles through the streets.