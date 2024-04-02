Pearl Vs Spring Onions: What's The Difference?

No kitchen would be complete without onions. Rich in glutamates, they add so much flavor to food and different cooking techniques can reveal the various dimensions of their natural flavor. For example, sautéing an onion for a quick minute removes its acridity and enhances its umami flavor. Meanwhile, cooking it until it turns brown brings out the fullness of its sweetness; just follow the expert tip of being patient and giving an onion time to caramelize in the pan.

Chopping an onion up and adding it raw to vinegar releases its acidity while also infusing the solution with a sweet undertone. Aside from their transformative quality, onions also enhance the flavor of other ingredients and add a mouth-watering aroma and a crunchy texture to a dish. You can discover the depth of onion's versatility further by trying out the root vegetable's many available types.

Beyond the red, white, and yellow ones you see often in the market, explore other onion varieties to elevate your dishes, starting from prep until the addition of last-minute garnishes. Spring onions and pearl onions are two onion types you can use more often. Smaller than the other kinds of onions mentioned, their respective unique characteristics make them more applicable to certain cooking and prep methods.