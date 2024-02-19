Cocktail Onions Vs. Cherries: When To Use Either

At bars across the world, there are a few essentials that bartenders stock up on in anticipation of thirsty patrons. Two of the most common to fill that mise-en-place? Cherries and cocktail onions.

On the surface, these two ingredients couldn't be more different. One is garishly red and the other a ghostly white; one is a drink and dessert staple, and the other an elusive garnish. But these two ingredients, different and incompatible as they may seem, both appear in a large percentage of drinks available at dive bars and ritzy cocktail destinations alike. In cocktails, onions and cherries anchor two different schools of thought around beverage garnishes: the sweet and the savory. Though their polarity is undeniable, the possibilities of what to do with both cherries and cocktail onions are as vast and unexpected as they are divergent. At times, they are even intersecting.

But to wrap one's head around these mainstays can be a bit much. What are the major differences between bar cherries and cocktail onions? How do they differ, and how exactly do they align? How can you use either? From classic cocktails to inventive savory dishes, there is so much to discover about cocktail cherries and onions.