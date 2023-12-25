Easy Gibson Cocktail Recipe

Even if you're not a cocktail aficionado, you've probably heard of the dirty martini. What makes it "dirty" is the olive brine, which adds a salty and savory flavor to an otherwise sharp and strong pour of gin. A different cocktail you may not be as familiar with is the dirty martini's pungent brother, the Gibson. A drink with mysterious origins, the most likely story is one that dates all the way back to the 1890s. Story has it that a man named Gibson believed in the medicinal powers of cocktail onions and requested one be added into his cocktail as a means to keep the doctors at bay (or he ticked off the bartender — there are many theories).

Whether it was a concern for health or an act of spite, the onion garnish made its way into the martini for a uniquely salty, rich, and faintly sweet cocktail that naturally became a classic. For tips on building this simple, strong martini, look no farther than our recipe developed by Michelle McGlinn.