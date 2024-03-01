The Best Way To Peel Pearl Onions And Save Yourself Some Effort

Adding pearl onions to stews and soups is one simple way to incorporate a burst of delightful flavor into your dishes, so they're great to have on hand in the pantry. However, the process of peeling these tiny alliums can be painstaking and downright frustrating. The solution? Blanching them first.

Pearl onions are not like your regular onions. They have a subtle but sweet taste (thanks to being harvested while still small and young), thus they add a delicious flavor without overpowering your other ingredients. You can prepare them in different ways, from sauteing or glazing to roasting or pickling. Moreover, they're tiny, therefore, you can use them whole to make your braises, gratins, and stews more visually appealing.

But their miniature size is one of the reasons they're such a pain to peel — for you to make a tasty meal, you'll need quite a few of them, forcing you to spend more time individually removing those papery skins. Secondly, pearl onions require effort to peel because they have a more securely attached skin than other types of onions. This is where the blanching method comes to the rescue.