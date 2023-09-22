Draniki Is Belarus's Tasty Version Of Classic Potato Pancakes

It's hard not to like potatoes. These versatile root vegetables shine in a variety of forms and can be baked, fried, or pureed. Whether they are repurposed into gnocchi, or simply baked whole, a single technique can completely transform their texture.

When it comes to creating a perfectly crispy spud dish, few methods yield a better result than shredding. In the U.S., potatoes with such a consistency are most frequently employed in hash browns. However, abroad, other renditions exist, including a potato pancake format. In Belarus, an application of this technique is known as draniki.

In this dish, shredded potatoes are pan-fried into thin, circular shapes. Dolloped with sour cream and served in a large stack, they make for a deliciously crispy rendition of the spud. A national dish of the Eastern European country, draniki represent Belarus's affinity for the popular root vegetable. Just a taste of this potato pancake variation will showcase why. Let's dive into the background of this delicious spud creation.