The Simple Ingredient Tweak For The Fluffiest Pancakes Ever
Who doesn't love fluffy pancakes? A velvety stack is a dream breakfast, but you can make it a reality with just one simple ingredient tweak. Instead of adding all your eggs at once, separate the whites from the yolk, folding them in at the end. By doing this, you keep the structure of the egg whites and save yourself the heartbreak of flat pancakes. Taking this final step creates an extra bounce for your breakfast.
Beating egg whites creates a foam that can give the illusion of fluffiness, but in reality, it's too fragile to hold up larger structures. Nobody wants collapsing and lackluster pancakes. In fact, one of the top tips you need when cooking with egg whites is knowing when to put them to the side. Some recipes stagger adding the whites to avoid heavily beating them all. But if you're in a rush, just keep it simple: Yolk at the beginning and whites at the end.
Tricks to separate eggs whites
Anyone who has learned to separate eggs knows that it's messy until you pick up a few tips and tricks. Everyone has their own approach to this fiddly task; some catch the yolk in their hand, while others prefer to keep the liquids at arm's length. The easiest way is to gently crack the shell and prise it only slightly apart — allowing the whites to drop through into a waiting bowl. This way, the yolk stays trapped.
Many recipes demand you separate your eggs. Why not try other dishes to perfect the process after nailing these fluffy pancakes? There are the classics like meringues (you'll have to learn the right way to fold in egg whites). Whites are a great leavening addition for desserts as they transform into a foam that's around eight times their original volume. But egg whites are also the secret to deliciously crispy potatoes and other savory meals. Get creative.