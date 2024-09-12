The Simple Ingredient Tweak For The Fluffiest Pancakes Ever

Who doesn't love fluffy pancakes? A velvety stack is a dream breakfast, but you can make it a reality with just one simple ingredient tweak. Instead of adding all your eggs at once, separate the whites from the yolk, folding them in at the end. By doing this, you keep the structure of the egg whites and save yourself the heartbreak of flat pancakes. Taking this final step creates an extra bounce for your breakfast.

Beating egg whites creates a foam that can give the illusion of fluffiness, but in reality, it's too fragile to hold up larger structures. Nobody wants collapsing and lackluster pancakes. In fact, one of the top tips you need when cooking with egg whites is knowing when to put them to the side. Some recipes stagger adding the whites to avoid heavily beating them all. But if you're in a rush, just keep it simple: Yolk at the beginning and whites at the end.