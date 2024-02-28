13 Tips You Need When Cooking With Egg Whites

Just as grease residing in a plastic bowl can hinder the process of beating egg whites, any oil or fat residue that may linger on your glass bowl or whisk will limit the amount of rise you can achieve. This is because of the delicate network that is formed by the protein in egg whites. The proteins go through certain stages as they are stirred up, first expanding before joining together. These connected, expanded proteins come together to build a type of structure. Any pockets of air that form as a result of whisking become trapped by this structure of proteins, which becomes more rigid as whisking continues. With nowhere to go, these pockets of air are locked in place by the proteins, and the mixture turns foamy as a result. Unwanted fat residue hinders this reaction by filling up these pockets of air. Without this air, you will be virtually unable to form a foam, regardless of how hard you beat your whisk.

It's therefore worth dedicating a little extra time and attention to your prep by making sure that, before you begin beating, both your bowl and whisk are spotless and dry. Though it can be tempting to reuse bowls and kitchen utensils, a trace of butter on a pre-used whisk or a drop of oil in the bottom of your dish may jeopardize your peaks, so don't rush through your recipe, and be sure to clean as you go.