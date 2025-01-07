Torte Vs Cake: Is There A Difference?

One of the best ways to experience a new country is through its sweets: From Spanish basque cheesecake to German apfelkuchen, there's no shortage of unique, cake-like desserts in Europe. Before visiting a new country, though, it's important to do some research to know exactly what delicacies to keep your eye out for. One word you may come across — especially if you're visiting Austria or Hungary — is "torte." No, not tart, torte. This word is a general term for cake in Spanish, Italian, and German, but does it really refer to traditional cake as we know it in the United States? While the two are similar, particularly in their round shape, there are a few major differences that make torte vs. cake a worthwhile discussion.

A traditional birthday cake is typically made with cake flour. Flour is necessary to achieve that airy, crumbly texture, and this is where tortes differ greatly from cakes. Tortes are generally made up of nut flour, ground nuts, or breadcrumbs instead of cake flour, which gives them their signature rich flavor and dense texture. Many of the most famous tortes are made up of multiple thin layers, too. For example, the Hungarian Esterhazy torte is made up of two layers: A meringue of ground walnuts, sugar, and egg whites, and a custard buttercream layer. Then, it's topped with a zebra-like fondant glaze. The meringue layers are baked in the oven to firm up and get golden brown, giving this famous Hungarian dessert its timeless look.

