14 Best Spots For Pizza In Denver, According To A Local

I've been known to change my mind frequently, but Blue Pan Pizza is definitely in the running for my all-time favorite pizza in the Mile High City. I'm partial to thick-crust pies in general, and other folks have ranked Blue Pan's Detroit-style pie as one of the best pizzas in the U.S. for the same reason.

There are a few things that make Detroit-style pizza unique. It has a spongy, airy dough and caramelized cheese-crusted edges due to the special pans it's baked in. Detroit's not like any other pie around, and Blue Pan does it right. It makes its pies with whole milk mozzarella, brick white cheddar, and an array of premium, creative toppings. If thick crusts aren't for you, Blue Pan also offers a Chicago thin-crust and New York-style pizza, too. But seriously, why bother when you have the option to enjoy its signature, award-winning Detroit?

My favorite is the Sweetie Pie, which features fresh pineapple, house-pickled jalapeños, ricotta, oregano, Pecorino Romano, and bacon. I get it without the bacon, but you really can't go wrong with the signature pie. I recommend ordering a small four-corner pizza because it ensures that every slice is a coveted corner piece, complete with two sides of crispy caramelized cheese crust.

bluepandenver.com

Multiple locations in Colorado