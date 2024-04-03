14 Best Spots For Bagels In Denver, According To A Former New Yorker

When I moved from New York to Colorado a decade ago, the thing I missed most were hand-rolled, boiled-then-baked bagels. I missed them so much that I started making bagels at home because the local Einstein Bros. just didn't cut it. But now that I've moved from rural Colorado to Denver, I've gotten my bagel fix with a little less effort, thanks to the city's surprisingly robust bagel scene. And I'm not talking Bruegger's or Starbucks. These shops are rolling out (pun intended) some incredible bagels, including New York-style bagels, Montreal-style bagels, and bagels with Colorado flair. I'm talking about coming for the skiing, and staying for the green chili cream cheese.

This list of the best bagel spots in Denver and the surrounding area comes from my personal pilgrimage around the city to find a good bagel and also includes some recommendations from bagel-adoring friends and locals. I included some shops that aren't technically in Denver proper — since you only have to take a short drive to cross into Boulder or a surrounding town. So whether you're a local on a carb-fueled quest or a visitor to the Mile High City, leave room on your plate for one of these crispy, chewy delights because Denver is here to prove bagels aren't only an East Coast thing.