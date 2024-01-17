Guide To The Best Spots For Food And Drink In Chelsea Market NYC

Chelsea Market is one of the best food markets in the U.S., attracting six million visitors annually, and offers everything from pizza and ramen to samosas and bagels. The market is located in the heart of the historic Meatpacking District and is a must-visit place for both travelers to New York and locals alike. The marketplace has an array of stores selling clothes, jewelry, and art, plus groceries and prepared food served on the go or as table service.

While spots like Sarabeth's and Los Tacos No. 1 get a lot of tourist hype in Chelsea Market, there are so many other vendors serving tons of unique New York foods you need to try. You can spend some time meandering and getting lost among the imported pasta, butchered meats, and freshly baked bread, but an overview of the best spots to eat and drink in Chelsea Market can be helpful when planning. As a local, this is my personal guide to Chelsea Market. These are spots I would take a friend visiting from out of town, straight from the stomach of someone who has grown up going to the stalls, and the tourist traps I would avoid.