24 Absolute Best Milkshakes In NYC

Milkshakes are an American obsession that exudes nostalgia. The slightly frozen dessert became the symbol of youth in the 1950s when sharing a shake served as the ultimate sign of affection. They're like ice cream's trendier, cooler sibling. The choice between a traditional ice cream cone and a milkshake can be tricky, but if you want to indulge on the go and speed up your ice cream intake, then a milkshake is the only answer.

As romantic as sharing one shake with two straws can be, NYC's many milkshakes are way too good to split. Some are exactly what you daydream of enjoying as a teen, while others are full of surprises. I've had my fair share of milkshakes in this city, including nearly every option on this list. For the menu items that haven't been personally tasted, trusted first-hand reviews were used from fellow food-focused friends. You may always be on the hunt for a new favorite, but these 24 are NYC's absolute best.