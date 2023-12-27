13 Spots For Vegan Noodles In NYC
When the temperatures drop in New York City, the only valid reason to leave your apartment and venture out into the cold is to pick up something delicious and warm to eat for dinner. And with such amazing diversity in NYC, diners have the unique opportunity to enjoy all types of cuisines — including all styles of cozy noodles.
There are so many different types of noodles, from udon and flat rice noodles to bucatini and biangbiang. However, many traditional noodle dishes are served with animal-based ingredients, making it difficult for vegan diners to enjoy the array of options. But more recently, noodle purveyors are finally adding new vegan options to their menus, especially as more and more vegan restaurants around the world begin to flourish and vegan diners are looking for something extra special to eat.
This list is compiled based on personal dining experience as well as internet research involving customer reviews, recommendations, and more. I've lived in NYC for over four years, been a pescetarian for more than 18 years, and have spent a lot of time exploring different vegan and vegetarian food options in the city. The restaurants on this list come from different parts of the city, span multiple cuisines, and each offers at least two vegan noodle options on the menu.
1. Very Fresh Noodles
Diners line up for long waits to enjoy arguably the best vegan noodles in the city at this Chelsea Market establishment. The must-try dish is the spicy vegan noodles with imitation duck — so realistic the menu even warns that it is "very convincing." The perfectly chewy and soft noodles, bok choy, meaty shiitake mushrooms, and mock duck swim in an umami mushroom broth with cumin, Sichuan peppercorn, and chili oil. Finally, it's topped with a pile of herbs and greens. You can also order this dish dry without the broth or not spicy.
Other options include the very spicy vegan dan dan Mian, a plant-based alternative to the popular Chinese noodle dish. A spicy mixture of soy protein, scallions, roasted soybeans, and cucumber top thin noodles for a sesame-flavored mouth-tingling delight. The spice level on this dish cannot be adjusted, so order with caution.
Once you have your noodles, grab your bowl and sit up at the counter to watch the chefs hand stretch and pull the signature biangbiang noodles in the kitchen. This spot can get busy, so we recommend coming early and confirming hours on the website.
(332) 215-6161
409 West 15 St, New York, NY
2. Coletta
The Italian-inspired menu at Coletta has plant-based versions of calamari, steak, scallops, chicken Parmesan, Margherita pizza, and more. This Gramercy establishment is one of the best kosher restaurants in NYC, and it's also one of the best vegan spots for hearty pasta dishes. From the tagliatelle al' ragu with plant-based meat sauce and cheese to the lusciously creamy lumache alla vodka, the menu at this quaint trattoria is packed with dishes that are true novelties for vegan diners.
Perhaps the most impressive plates of pasta are the spaghetti carbonara served with a velvety sauce of black pepper and plant-based pancetta, egg yolk, and Parmesan, or the squid ink ravioli filled with dairy-free ricotta and sauteed in a lemon, butter, and sage sauce. Many menu options are labeled as gluten-free, too, so this is a great spot to bring a group with multiple dietary restrictions.
(646) 861-2889
363 Third Ave, New York, NY 10016
3. Vanessa's Dumplings
With seven locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, plant-based diners may be familiar with this Chinese dumpling house for its homemade vegetable and spicy vegan beef dumplings. But as Vanessa's Dumplings has grown in popularity, patrons have also started to order other items, like the decadent steamed buns, soups, sesame pancake sandwiches, and, of course, noodles.
Order the classic sesame noodles cold or hot, a fresh long noodle covered in a sultry creamy sesame sauce and topped with thinly sliced crunchy cucumbers and carrots for a comforting dish. When cold days call soup, try the vegetable noodle soup — fresh noodles with steamed vegetables, swimming in a soul-soothing vegetable-based broth.
The spicy vegan dan dan noodles are also a must-try, served with bok choy and an unctuous spicy vegan beef sauce of smoked cubed tofu, peanuts, and spices. Menu items vary based on location, so be sure to call or check the online menu before placing your order.
Multiple Locations
4. Spicy Moon
The Bowery, West Village, and East Village locations of this vegan restaurant can hold their own against non-vegan establishments. Spicy Moon's vegetable wonton in chili oil, mapo tofu, kung pao, and scallion pancakes helped it rank as one of the best restaurants for Chinese takeout in NYC. But the menu also offers knockout Szechuan noodle dishes without meat, eggs, fish, or dairy.
Guests love the vegetable ramen with a rich vegetable broth, vegetables, and noodles. The classic Szechuan dan dan noodles are one of the most popular dishes on the menu, but the vegetable lo mein, zen cold sesame noodles, and rice noodles with veggies are also all crowd pleasers and come with an optional addition of ground Beyond meat for extra meatiness. Plus, many dishes can be adjusted based on the diner's taste preferences — just ask your server to make it spicy or not spicy for you.
Multiple Locations
5. Planta Queen
In the heart of NoMad, Planta Queen serves diners plant-based versions of Asian-fusion favorites. After starting with the must-try Bang Bang broccoli and some of the realistic plant-based sushi bites, be sure to order a few of the decadent noodle dishes. The dan dan noodles are a classic spicy favorite but don't skip the herbaceous Singapore noodles with flavorful curry, Thai basil, and vegetables.
If you're looking for something that transcends Asian-inspired flavors, the truffle mushroom cream udon noodles are a heavenly, slurpable delight. For a lighter dish, the Pad Thai Slaw opts for kelp noodles over traditional rice noodles with familiar flavors like peanuts, lemongrass, and cilantro.
The Williamsburg location of Planta offers a broader menu including some American and European-influenced dishes. The spicy lumaconi pasta has a rich tomato rosé sauce with nut-based cheeses, and the spaghetti carbonara swaps in mushroom bacon and smoked tempeh for a twist on the traditional flavors.
Multiple Locations
6. WAU NYC
This Upper West Side spot serves Southeast Asian specialties out of an intimate space. Though WAU may be best known for its Instagram-ready WAAAU Noodle with a mysteriously floating noodle pull held by a pair of chopsticks, vegan diners aren't able to enjoy the egg noodle-based dish. But other vegan noodle options not only grace the menu, but they're arguably even better.
Ask for the vegan version of the Peranakan Laksa, a warming coconut curry broth with vermicelli noodles, laksa leaves, tofu puffs, vegetables, and bean sprouts. It's an iconic dish from the region that rarely gets veganized. Other options for plant-based diners include the vegan version of Kway Teow Goreng, rice noodles stir-fried in dark soy sauce with chilies, bean sprouts, and chives, and the familiar Pad Thai served in a sweet and tangy tamarind sauce with tofu and vegetables. When ordering from WAU, be sure to mention to your server you're looking for the vegan version of menu options and the chefs can remove fish sauce, eggs, and other animal-based ingredients.
(917) 261-5926
434 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
7. Ippudo
When you think ramen, vegan is definitely not the first thing that comes to mind. Ippudo is not only one of the best ramen restaurants in NYC, but it may also have one of the best vegan ramen bowls, too. Stop into the East Village, Midtown West, Long Island City, or Bronx locations for one of the three vegan-friendly options.
Using a blend of various miso pastes and seasonings, Ippudo creates a truly unique and rich vegan broth for The Daizu No Chikara Miso. The broth tops a bed of traditional chewy noodles with fried onion chips, ginger, bamboo shoots, spinach, corn, onions, and marinated tofu. Alternatively, the Nirvana Classic broth is a blend of soy milk and mushrooms for a rich and umami-packed flavor. An order comes with thick and wavy Tokyo-style noodles, tofu, bamboo, and spinach. For some extra heat, order the Nirvana Karaka for a spicy kick from the housemade blend of chili paste and garlic oil.
Multiple Locations
8. Glur
Though many Thai restaurants offer vegan options, Glur in Chelsea goes the extra mile. Beyond a vegan specials menu, diners can also order nearly anything vegan with the option to include vegetables, tofu, vegetarian duck, tempeh, Daring vegan chicken, or Impossible meat. Favorite noodle dishes, like Pad See Ew, Pad Kee Mao, and Pad Thai, are all worth a try.
The true standout dishes, though, are the vegan duck noodle soup and Khao Soi. The vegan duck noodle soup is a warm bowl of Thai herbed broth with meaty vegetarian duck, steamed rice noodles, crunchy bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, and shiitake mushrooms. The vegan Khao Soi, available on the seasonal menu, is a plant-based version of the Northern Thai curry. The dish includes yellow noodles and vegetarian duck smothered in a delicious curry sauce with red onion and chili crisp.
(212) 738-9898
144 West 19 St, New York, NY 10011
9. Soda Club
From the outside, Soda Club looks like any other dimly lit East Village wine bar. But take a seat in one of the cozy corners and check out the menu for an array of natural wines and, of course, decadent vegan pasta dishes. What Soda Club does best is creating outrageous pasta dishes that just happen to be vegan, too. Pasta is the star, and the additional vegan ricotta, nduja, and feta are really there for a little extra fun and flavor.
Classic dishes pepper the menu, like mushroom, ricotta, and tomato ravioli and bucatini with spicy arrabbiata sauce and focaccia crumbs. For something a little more unique, opt for the cappelletti with morel mushrooms, vegetable brodo, and truffle oil — a rarity on vegan menus. Another special standout is the tagliatelle with Meyer lemon, nori butter, capers, and celery root. And if you can't make a decision, try the six-course pasta tasting with a bottle of wine. The menu changes regularly, so check the website before stopping in.
(833) 328-4588 x705
155 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009
10. Han Dynasty
For outstanding and classic Chinese dishes, look no further than Han Dynasty. With four locations across Brooklyn, Manhattan, and soon-to-be Queens, it's a go-to for New Yorkers looking to dine in with a large group in the massive dining rooms or order takeout for a night in. Guest favorites include the sweet and sticky eggplant with garlic sauce, vegetarian mapo tofu, and light mixed vegetable tofu soup. But the noodles are what the spot is known for among vegans and meat eaters alike.
For something spicy, try the cold noodles with chili oil, served with a creamy sesame paste, sesame seeds, and scallions, or the warm vegetarian dan dan noodles, a similar dish with the addition of sweet soy sauce for a little extra heat relief. If spice is not your favorite, opt for the cold sesame noodles with a deep nutty flavor and chewy texture.
Multiple Locations
11. Xian's Famous Foods
A list of NYC's best noodles is not complete without an honorable mention of Xian's Famous Foods. Though none of the iconic hand-pulled noodles are vegan, diners can still dig into some other really delicious menu items. Start with an order of the spicy Asian cucumber salad and Chang'An spicy tofu custard to get your tastebuds prepped before moving on to the main event.
Stop by any of the 13 locations across Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn for the two vegan noodle dishes on the menu. Wheat flour noodles are cold-tossed in soy, vinegar, garlic, and chili sauces with the addition of bean sprouts, cucumbers, cilantro, and housemade soy protein in the Liang Pi Cold-Skin Noodles. The second option, Stir-Fried Liang Pie Cold-Skin Noodles is a similar dish but stir-fried instead of cold-tossed. Diners can request either dish not spicy to accommodate taste preferences.
Multiple Locations
12. Ryujin
If you find yourself in Williamsburg on a cold night, stop into Ryujin's casual ramen spot for a glass of sake and a warm bowl of noodles. Try one of the three vegan ramen options, each made with thick and chewy noodles imported from Sapporo in Hokkaido, Japan. The small space can get busy, so takeout is always a great option.
Miso lovers can order a regular or spicy version of the deeply rich vege miso ramen broth with flavors of garlic, ginger, and sesame. The noodle-packed bowls are topped with onions, bean sprouts, napa cabbage, corn, scallions, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, and sesame seeds. Alternatively, vegan diners can try the vege spicy Tan Tan soup with a hearty vegetable-based broth, cashew nuts, and similar toppings to the miso. Each bowl is ultra satisfying and diners even opt to add toppings, like kimchi, tofu, or spicy oil.
(718) 709-9888
513 Grand St, Brooklyn, New York 11211
13. Wagamama
This international chain has storefronts all over the globe, but you can dig into the noodle bowls right in each of NYC's NoMad, Murray Hill, and midtown locations. The individual spots' menu options vary slightly, so be sure to double-check the items you want are available at your local location. But broadly, Wagamama serves up globally-inspired bowls, noodle soups, stir-fried noodles, curry, snacks, wraps, and more that accommodate almost any dietary restriction in a casual, table service atmosphere.
The super-filling vegan Kare Burosu Ramen has a curried vegetable broth, thick udon noodles, grilled mixed mushrooms, and shichimi-coated silked tofu. Finally, it's topped with spinach, carrot, chili, and cilantro for perfect slurping on a cold day. For a dry noodle, try the Yasai Yaki Soba without egg, a plateful of soba noodles with mushrooms, vegetables, peppers, bean sprouts, and onions that is topped with fried shallots, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds.
Multiple Locations
How we selected vegan noodle spots
