The 13 Best US Cities For Vegan Foodies

If you're a vegan who loves food, you already know how challenging it can be to find a good vegan meal outside of your own home. Being vegan can sometimes mean being disappointingly limited in restaurants and grocery stores — forget about trying that popular burger joint or finding a fancy vegan fine-dining restaurant, right? But depending on where you are in the U.S., you might actually have more vegan variety than you think. There are a few cities that boast some of the nation's very best vegan restaurants, grocery stores, and meals — no matter the cuisine or restaurant experience you're looking for.

As a former plant-only eater, I've been through all the challenges of searching for a fun night out that includes a delicious vegan meal. However, there are a few cities I've been to where that task wasn't a challenge at all. If you're a traveling vegan foodie looking for your best destination, you should add these U.S. cities to your list.

To find the best of the best in the U.S., I searched social media far and wide for resident and tourist reviews alike. I also used my own experience when it came to the cities I had visited as a vegan. But don't worry, I'm not biased, so I still used social media to back up my opinion here, including plenty of vegan-friendly cities I haven't had the chance to check out before.

