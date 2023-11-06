10 Most Exclusive Restaurants In NYC

Anyone would agree that a perfect dining experience is made up of a few things: great food, great conversation, and great company. When stepping out into the city, we can't forget another element: the atmosphere. From unique reimagined interiors to untouched historical landmarks, there are so many special corners of the city that few have the opportunity to discover. Truly enjoying an evening out involves some capital, especially in New York City, but sometimes you need more than money to get you a seat at the hottest table.

There's no question that the world is deeply fascinated with how the "other half" lives, especially in a glitzy city like NYC. When we walk past a long line, curving around the block, we're more likely to jump in line than just strut past, even before knowing what we're waiting for. For the wealthy, luxury comes easy. With the right wad of cash and connections, the world can be at your fingertips, but what fun is that? Cue exclusive restaurants, lounges, and members-only dining clubs. Some coveted locations in the city have fees that are out of reach for most, while other establishments don't care how much money is thrown at them; it's all about who you know. Regardless of how we get in the door, if at all, one can dream.