Why Guy Fieri Keeps Some Meals Off Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

One thing we should all know about Guy Fieri by now is that he doesn't mess around when it comes to food. He does, however, mess with his guests sometimes when he's filming for the popular "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." It turns out that if Fieri doesn't like something he's trying out for the first time while filming the Food Network show, it doesn't air. The "Flavortown" foodie admitted that on the now-canceled "Late Late Show with James Corden" (via YouTube) back in 2022, when he was asked whether he faked it with plates that didn't pass the taste bud test. This is because he doesn't want to promote a place with food he doesn't like, so instead of saying that on TV, he just doesn't show it.

Fieri made another admission to Corden during his appearance. Those big bites viewers see him take on the show aren't his first impression of the dish. While he does taste the food for the first time when he is on location and filming, Fieri shared that he actually takes what he calls a "princess bite" or a tiny bite so he can take in the flavor of the food.

"I've got to taste the food and come up with something to say about it and keep the show rolling," Fieri explained. He went further to say that he does sometimes mess with eager cooks by drawing things out, chewing more slowly, and letting them sweat a little before sharing his opinion of their dish.