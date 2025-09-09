Why Guy Fieri Keeps Some Meals Off Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
One thing we should all know about Guy Fieri by now is that he doesn't mess around when it comes to food. He does, however, mess with his guests sometimes when he's filming for the popular "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." It turns out that if Fieri doesn't like something he's trying out for the first time while filming the Food Network show, it doesn't air. The "Flavortown" foodie admitted that on the now-canceled "Late Late Show with James Corden" (via YouTube) back in 2022, when he was asked whether he faked it with plates that didn't pass the taste bud test. This is because he doesn't want to promote a place with food he doesn't like, so instead of saying that on TV, he just doesn't show it.
Fieri made another admission to Corden during his appearance. Those big bites viewers see him take on the show aren't his first impression of the dish. While he does taste the food for the first time when he is on location and filming, Fieri shared that he actually takes what he calls a "princess bite" or a tiny bite so he can take in the flavor of the food.
"I've got to taste the food and come up with something to say about it and keep the show rolling," Fieri explained. He went further to say that he does sometimes mess with eager cooks by drawing things out, chewing more slowly, and letting them sweat a little before sharing his opinion of their dish.
Guy Fieri isn't a fan of these foods
There are some foods Guy Fieri isn't interested in eating, and we did learn about some of them by watching "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." But given that he doesn't like to show dishes he doesn't like on the Food Network show, we probably won't be seeing them again, and don't even think about serving him anything doused with trendy truffle oil, either.
For example, Fieri doesn't eat eggs, and it has nothing to do with preparation or flavor. It has everything to do with a traumatic childhood experience when he went to crack an egg and out popped a partially developed chick. After that, eggs were a no-go, so don't tune in to his show expecting a review on anything egg-related.
On his show, Fieri tried chitlins despite nearly gagging over the smell of them being prepared. After dousing them with hot sauce, we learned that they're on the list of foods he won't be repeating. The same goes for haggis and scrapple, both featured in his long-running show's episodes. The food that Fieri perhaps likes the least is liver, especially when paired with onions. He has previously called liver "nasty" and made it very clear that he won't be eating it. In fact, the Food Network star has said he can't even be in the room when it's being prepared.