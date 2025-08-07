Guy Fieri Isn't A Huge Fan Of This Popular Oil Trend

If you've ever visited one of his restaurants or watched him on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," you know that Guy Fieri knows his way around trendy, creative, and decadent food. You can watch him sample things like a clam chowder gnocchi topped with crispy fried shallots, or you can stop by one of his Guy Fieri's Kitchen and Bar restaurants for a plate of fries tossed in Buffalo dust and topped with blue cheese crumbles and a sauce made from a mixture of blue cheese dressing and wasabi. Clearly, he's no stranger to popular foods. But there's one popular trend that doesn't fit Fieri's broad palate: truffle oil.

Fieri made his personal distaste for truffle oil clear on the "Tinfoil Swans" podcast with a simple statement: "I'm not a truffle oil fan." But he did make it clear that he doesn't think that means there is no place for truffle oil. "It can be used in moderation and it serves a place," Fieri continued. "Do I think that you should be throwing truffle oil on everything that you do? If that's what you wanna do ... I don't have an attitude about it that makes me dislike you."

Fieri's position on truffle oil is, in all honesty, much milder than many famous chefs. Martha Stewart never uses truffle oil, and there are plenty of others with similar viewpoints. Anthony Bourdain, Alton Brown, and Gordon Ramsay all publicly denounced the flavored oil. Why is it that so many chefs dislike this ingredient? Well, often it's not the real deal.