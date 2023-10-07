Truffle Oil Is The Easy Addition For Luxurious Burgers

On the surface, burgers may seem like grubby, casual food. Yet, with a few quality ingredients, hamburgers can become the height of luxury. Swapping out American cheese for comté, lettuce for arugula, and an onion ring for sautéed mushrooms will give your burger the gourmet vibe you're after. However, truffle oil is the ingredient that will instantly take your burger from casual to luxurious.

Although most truffle oil doesn't contain real truffles, it still tastes similar to the actual thing. Truffle oil has an earthy, slightly peppery flavor that enriches beef's savory taste. Burgers with truffle oil are a staple for myriad gourmet burger restaurants — one of Gordon Ramsay's upscale burger chains has a truffle burger listed as one of its specialties.

Truffle oil can taste quite strong; however, its low smoke point diminishes its flavor when cooked. Depending on whether you want a subtle or strong truffle taste, you can sprinkle the oil into the patty before cooking, drizzle it on top afterward, or mix it into some mayonnaise for a creamy truffle dressing.