For Fancier, More Flavorful Scrambled Eggs, Add This One Ingredient

Scrambled eggs routinely appear on everyday breakfast plates, and for good reason. They're simple to make, relatively healthy, and go from eggshell to pan to plate in mere minutes. They can also be bland, blasé, boring, and definitely taken for granted. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to snaz up scrambled eggs, even elevating them to gourmet status. A single unexpected ingredient can make that happen, fancifying your egg-making skills while flavor-packing an ordinary breakfast.

That one ingredient comes from the elusive truffle, available only in limited regions during truffle hunting and extraction periods. Luckily, your scrambled eggs don't need to wait months on end for a very expensive fresh truffle infusion. Some of the best ways to get that earthy, woody, umami flavor into ordinary recipes is through truffle derivatives. An expert on the topic, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, tells Tasting Table how easy that can be. "Truffle oil or truffle salt adds an earthy, luxurious flavor to scrambled eggs," Bahri explains.

Truffle oils and salts are relatively easy to find and implement into dishes, including scrambled eggs. However, not every truffle oil is created equal; in fact, many versions employ synthetic truffle flavors, aromas, and chemicals, bypassing the 300-plus natural compounds in real, fresh truffles. It's worth some extra diligence to avoid those wannabe truffle teasers. Check labels for ones comprised of real truffle chips and extra virgin olive oil. Other compatible oils include hazelnut, grapeseed, and walnut oils.