Truffle Salt Is Key To Instantly Adding An Earthy, Umami Essence To Dishes

In between penning the dashing adventures of the Three (or Four) Musketeers, novelist Alexandre Dumas explored the culinary arts in Le Grand Dictionnaire de Cuisine. When describing the truffle, Dumas gave the "gastronomes' holy of holies" a bit of dialogue to describe herself. The truffle had five, simple words: "Eat me, and worship God." Alas, for chocoholics, who might have been thinking that truffle salt referred to a sea salt-chocolate combo, Dumas wasn't talking about the sweet stuff. Rather, the truffle in question was the forested fungi food group directly related to mushrooms.

Truffles are more than vegetables; they're a lifestyle. From celebrities to casual cooks, truffles have found a home in many a palate for centuries. Sure, truffles can be a bit off-putting with their misshapen look, pungent odor, dull surfaces, and the fact that they're a type of fungus. But if you're one of the curious uninitiated who hasn't yet tried truffles, truffle salt is the perfect introduction to spice up your favorite dishes while getting a hint of the truffle's intense umami flavor.

Below is everything you'll need to know about truffle salt. Online sourcing about salt should be taken with a grain of salt, so, short of DIY truffle hunting with a pack of trained hogs, personal taste testing and experimentation were employed to break down the ins and outs of this delectable seasoning.