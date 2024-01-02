A Simple Salt Upgrade Takes Your Snack Board From Basic To Bougie

Whether you're having friends over or making a quick solo dinner, crafting a snack board is the go-to way to effortlessly put out a spread. But what if we told you there's a simple way to take the flavors you pick to the next level? Enter flavored salts — a bougie chef secret that adds a burst of unique tastes to your favorite nibbles.

Start by selecting a variety of flavored salts to cater to different palates. Smoked sea salt brings a touch of the barbecue to your board, infusing a subtle smokiness that complements cured meats and cheeses. For a zesty kick, try citrus-infused salts like lemon or lime; these bright flavors can cut through the richness of cheeses and add a refreshing element to the spread.

The key is to think about the natural pairings of your grazing board components. Consider a truffle-infused salt to enhance the earthy notes of mushrooms and cheeses. Herb-infused salts, such as rosemary or thyme, can elevate the freshness of veggies and crackers. You'll be amazed at how a pinch of the right salt can intensify the overall experience.