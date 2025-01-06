7 Foods Guy Fieri Doesn't Touch

With his trademark funky style and energetic take on various dishes and cuisines, Guy Fieri has whipped up a culinary following — partly due to his bold personality and witty banter on Food Network's hit show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" (aka Triple D). Fieri has traveled around the U.S. searching for some of the best food from A to Z, bringing good times and good eats to viewers everywhere. But as adventurous an eater as Fieri is — and even though he has created some of today's culinary one-liners as the "Mayor of Flavortown" — he doesn't like everything he's tried at various eateries along the way.

Advertisement

Fieri may be game to try just about any dish or ingredient — especially when hosting a show that highlights a wide variety of cuisine — but there are a handful of foods that he just doesn't go near. Perhaps it's not a surprise to hear that Fieri is a bit squeamish about eating eggs. He's spoken about a disturbing eggy surprise he had as a kid and maybe that unsettling experience launched his preference for skipping breakfast altogether in favor of eating his first meal later in the day. But it's not just eggs that have Fieri hot-footing it out of the kitchen. He would rather drive the other way than eat organ meat, too. He finds it truly ... offal. Without further ado, here's our roundup of foods that Guy Fieri can't stand.

Advertisement