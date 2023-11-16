How To Clean Chitterlings So They're Actually Safe To Eat

Chitterlings, often called chitlins for short, are a classic soul food staple but are definitely a love-it-or-hate-it type of food. That's because chitlins are the pig's small intestines, not to be confused with pork bung. The worst part about cooking with chitlins is that they need to be thoroughly cleaned, which is super time-consuming. Plus, they stink like you wouldn't believe.

Start by boiling the chitterlings in water for five minutes. This isn't long enough to cook them, but it's what the CDC recommends because it will kill most if not all of the bacteria on the chitterlings. When they're done boiling, drain the pot and allow them to cool off. Place them in a bucket or bowl of cold water with two tablespoons of baking soda, then let them soak for a few minutes.

Now you've boiled off all of the bacteria, but the chitterlings still need cleaning. You're going to take one piece at a time and remove any feces, straw, or anything else that might be attached that isn't edible. The last preparation step is to separate the fat from the chitterling. There is a very thin layer of fat attached to the chitlin which should be pulled off and tossed. Once the fat is removed and the chitlin has been cleaned, you're ready to cook.