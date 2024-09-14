The Chef-Approved Way To Cook Liver To Win Over The Biggest Skeptics

Along with Brussels sprouts and turnips, liver is often considered one of the most-hated foods in the U.S. Though very nutrient-rich and considered to be a superfood, liver still has a bad reputation. Beef liver in particular has a much stronger and gamier taste than chicken, pork, and lamb liver, but according to chef Ryan Ratino, any liver can be delicious with the right preparation. Ratino is the critically acclaimed chef of the two-Michelin-starred Jônt, the one Michelin-starred Bresca, Maass at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, and Ômo by Jônt, so we're confident that he knows the absolute best ways to cook liver.

As Ratino told us: "Every liver will need to be prepared different but they are so tasty!" He recommends brining the liver before cooking. According to a research study in the National Library of Medicine, brining liver in as little as a 1-percent salt solution for 60 minutes substantially decreases its odor. Liver's aggressive flavor can also be reduced by marinating it in whole milk or buttermilk for 30 minutes or up to three hours. Soaking liver in buttermilk has a tenderizing effect and removes any metallic taste caused by blood or impurities.

After the liver has been soaked sufficiently, remove it from the milk, rinse it under water, and pat dry. Next, you'll need to clean the liver by removing its outer membrane and its veins. Peel off the membrane, and pry the two lobes apart. Locate the vein that connects the lobes, cut it with a sharp knife, then gently pull it out. Finally, cut the liver into slices, and you're ready to cook them.