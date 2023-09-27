For Extra Tender Liver, Make Sure You Incorporate Buttermilk

If you've never eaten liver before, it's not your fault. It is decidedly out of fashion in American dining, which is really a shame. Not only is liver flavorful, it is filled with essential vitamins and minerals, is low in fat, and high in protein. And despite fading into practical obscurity, it is worth it for you to go out and try some. Just remember to incorporate some buttermilk for added tenderness and balanced flavors.

Though liver is almost impossible to find outside of a butcher shop, nearly all grocery stores will stock buttermilk in the dairy section. The stuff on the shelves is what's known as cultured buttermilk. This is created by adding active cultures to whole or low-fat milk and allowing it to ferment for several hours. The cultures transform the milk into a tangy, almost buttery liquid that is high in lactic acids. This is what makes buttermilk an excellent addition to baked goods and as a marinade for meats, including liver.

To achieve optimal tenderness with liver, you'll need to cover it with buttermilk and allow it to soak for as little as 30 minutes or up to three hours. This window provides a decent time for the buttermilk to work on the liver. What you should end up with is a tenderized liver with a more mellow, balanced flavor. But how exactly does this work?