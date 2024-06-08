Add Chopped Bacon To Liver And Onion Gravy For A Richer Flavor

There's a renewed interest lately in foods and dishes that were popular decades ago, but then fell out of favor with younger generations. Cottage cheese, gelatin desserts, and tinned sardines are all making a comeback, thanks in part to viral videos and reviews on social media. A dish that may not have yet had a resurgence, but deserves to be the center of the next big food revival, is liver and onions. Savory beef liver and onions in gravy make a skillet full of umami goodness, brimming with earthy, salty richness. And, that richness can be enhanced even more with the addition of a single ingredient: bacon.

Adding bacon to liver and onions boosts the flavor of the gravy, and even the biggest lovers of liver can't deny that the gravy is the best part. To add bacon to a classic liver and onions recipe, cook it separately and reserve the grease. (Adding bacon grease to dishes gives them such an upgrade that it's practically liquid gold.) Add a few tablespoons of the bacon grease back in as you make the gravy, and crumble the cooked bacon into the finished liver and onions dish. The resulting gravy will have the flavor of the best onion gravies, with the richness of a country sawmill gravy. You'll want to make plenty of mashed potatoes as a side dish to soak up every drop.